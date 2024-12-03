Bogus Log Sellers and Self Assessment Scams

Latest scam and rogue trader alerts from Warwickshire Trading Standards

Bogus Log Seller

As Winter approaches, many Warwickshire residents will be looking to buy logs for their fires and wood burners. But warn Warwickshire Trading Standards, not every offer of fuel is legitimate. Residents have reported seeing wood for sale on social media websites, only to be asked for payment up front before delivery. When payment is made the logs are not delivered and the seller disappears. In these cases, Trading Standards would advise paying the seller on delivery.

Scam 'Winter Welfare' Payments Texts

Warwickshire residents have reported receiving bogus 'winter welfare payments' text messages. The texts falsely suggest they come from the UK Government and offer recipients payments to assist them with their heating bills, no matter their age or what benefits they are on. The scam texts direct people, via a link, to a bogus website where personal and financial information can be stolen. More information on scam text messages (sometimes called smishing) is available from the National Cyber Security Centre

Scams Warning as Self Assessment Deadline Looms

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) warns of scam attempts targeting Self-Assessment customers. As the 31st January tax return deadline draws closer, people are warned to beware of refund scams or bogus demands for payment, both attempts by scammers to get hold of personal information and banking details. Around half of all scam reports (71,832) in the last year were fake tax rebate claims. If you receives a text, email or phone call from someone claiming to be from HMRC that asks for personal information or is offering a tax rebate, check the advice on GOV.UK to help identify if it is scam activity.

HMRC will never leave voicemails threatening legal action or arrest, or ask for personal or financial information over text message – only fraudsters and criminals will do that.

HMRC will not contact you by email, text, or phone to announce a refund or ask you to request one. Anyone who is due a refund from HMRC can claim it via their online HMRC account or the free and secure HMRC app.

Stop Loan Sharks Launches Christmas Campaign 2024

Christmas can be a stressful time financially, but loan sharks are not the answer. Loan sharks prey on those in need, leading to mounting debt and relentless pressure. If you're struggling, reach out to local support services or look for a safer way to borrow, such as a credit union or CDFI. Let’s keep this festive season safe and loan shark-free! If you think you or someone you know is involved with a loan shark contact Stop Loan Sharks today on 0300 555 2222.