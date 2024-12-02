Warwickshire celebrates Foster Carer of the Year 2024

Fostering is a journey of immense love, patience, and dedication, and few embody this spirit more than Nigel, Warwickshire’s Foster Carer of the Year 2024.

With over 27 years of fostering experience, nearly two decades of which have been with Warwickshire County Council, Nigel’s story is a testament to the transformative power of providing a stable, nurturing home for children in need.

Nigel began fostering alongside his wife, and after her passing 16 years ago, he chose to continue this shared vocation. Retiring from the Fire Service allowed him to dedicate himself fully to fostering, a decision he describes as driven by passion and purpose.

“Fostering can be a challenge at times,” Nigel reflected, “but the training and support provided by Warwickshire Fostering is second to none.”

“I’m often asked how many children I have cared for. I feel proud to say my total is just 20. Although most placements were initially short-term, many became long-term. The two young people currently with me joined my family eight and 12 years ago, despite plans for temporary care. Fostering is about providing stability, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to create a lasting home for these children.”

The rewards of fostering

Nigel emphasises the profound rewards of fostering, even amidst challenges. For him, the most significant moments come when children begin to feel safe, loved, and valued. Emotional stability, he believes, is the foundation for any child’s growth and success.

He shared: “Two young people I cared for went on to complete university degrees, one with first-class honours. But for me, the greatest achievement is always emotional well-being. When children feel loved and valued, their anxiety and self-doubt diminish, creating space for them to thrive.”

Nigel’s therapeutic approach to foster care is rooted in patience, understanding, and reflection. Highlighting the importance of staying calm and objective, especially during challenging moments, he said: “Behavioural difficulties often stem from a child’s fear or anxiety. Emotional or physical outbursts are their way of communicating. These moments, as hard as they can be, are opportunities to step into the child’s world and show them they are not alone.”

Could you foster?

Despite the immense rewards, there remains a shortage of foster carers in Warwickshire and across the UK. Nigel’s story highlights not only the challenges but also the fulfilment that fostering brings.

“If you’re considering fostering, my advice is, “Stay calm and objective, avoid getting emotionally drawn into heated moments, and most importantly, don’t be too hard on yourself. Every challenge is a chance to learn and grow—reflection is key to development.”

Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, praised Nigel’s contribution and called on others to consider fostering. She said: “Foster carers like Nigel exemplify the incredible impact that a stable, loving home can have on a child’s life. We are immensely grateful for his dedication and passion. Fostering is one of the most important roles someone can take on, and there is always a need for more carers in Warwickshire. If you have a spare room and want to help Warwickshire’s children and young people, I urge you to consider fostering—it truly changes lives.”

For Nigel, fostering has brought joy, fulfillment, and a sense of purpose. As he humbly accepted his award, he acknowledged the children who have shaped his life as much as he has shaped theirs.

Warwickshire County Council is actively seeking individuals and families who can provide loving, stable homes for children. If you have ever considered fostering, Nigel’s story is a powerful reminder of the difference one person can make in a child’s life.

To find out more about fostering, and the many ways you can foster flexibly with Warwickshire Fostering, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/fostering, call 0800 408 1556 or find us on Facebook and Instagram, search @WarwickshireFostering.

Together, we can ensure every child in Warwickshire has the opportunity to feel safe, loved, and valued.