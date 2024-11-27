Share the magic of shopping local this festive season

Local independent businesses are encouraged to shout about their events and activities in the lead up to Christmas as part of the #WarwickshireChristmas campaign.

The #WarwickshireChristmas campaign, organised by Warwickshire County Council, encourages residents and visitors into Warwickshire’s towns and shines a spotlight on local, independent businesses throughout the county, encouraging them to share the range of quality products, services and events they offer as people are starting their Christmas shopping.

Throughout November and December, the campaign will highlight businesses and their gift ideas all over the county, and showcase individual towns and villages where residents and visitors can shop and enjoy local events

Businesses are encouraged to get involved with the campaign, led by Warwickshire Towns Network, on social media by using #WarwickshireChristmas and sharing their own Christmas content online.

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Christmas is a key time for many of our local businesses, and Warwickshire has a lot to offer in our range of towns and villages throughout the county. “Buying local is a great way to support our businesses and we have so many great retailers in the county that can provide the perfect gift this festive season.”

To follow the campaign, visit @WarksTN on Instagram or like Warwickshire Towns Network on Facebook.