Residential Support Worker - Action For Children

Action For Children

Residential Support Worker

Role: Residential Support Worker (Shift Leader)

Salary: £26,000 per annum (pro-rata)

Location: Kenilworth, Warwickshire

Contract/Hours: Permanent Part-time - 30 hours a week

Benefits:

29 days annual leave (pro-rata) PLUS bank holidays, with up to 5 additional days for continuous service and option to buy or sell leave

Gain professional qualifications and excellent training/development opportunities

Flexible maternity, adoption, and paternity packages

Pension with up to 7% employer contribution with included life assurance cover

Staff discount portal and Blue Light Card eligibility with 15,000 national retailers discounts.

Vulnerable children in the UK need your help.

Wherever you work in the Action for Children family, you'll be helping to change the lives of the most vulnerable children in the UK. Last year, we helped more than 688,000 children and families across the UK. From direct work in communities to national campaigning, we are focused on making sure every child has a safe and happy childhood, and the foundations they need to thrive.

Why Action for Children?

Working here is more than a job. Everyone in the Action for Children family is passionate about protecting and supporting children. It's the sense of purpose that drives us every single day. Because we know that, when we work together, we can make a huge difference to bring lasting improvements to vulnerable children's lives.

A bit about the role

Our Residential Support Workers create a safe and supportive environment for children and young people to grow and develop. You will ensure their wellbeing is prioritised by delivering personalised care, guidance, and advocacy. It is key that they stay safe and healthy and can reach their full potential.

In return we will offer you amazing opportunities to progress within our organisation.

We will enrol you in the qualifications which you need to move towards a Registered Manager role.

Once you have gained the relevant experience and qualifications you will be ready to progress to the next step in your career with us.

A bit about the service:

Warwickshire Disability is a registered Children's Home offering residential overnight short breaks for children and young people with severe learning disabilities and complex needs. We provide a homely welcoming and fun environment in which young people feel safe and free to gain a sense of their own self. Your skills, passions and interests could help us to continue achieving this. Whether it's being a whizz on the PlayStation, creating origami animals or exploring nature you can inspire our children.

If you want to make a real difference to the lives of disabled children and young people, why not apply to join our great team.

How you'll help to create brighter futures:

Provide lead case/care planning management, including assessing, reviewing, and managing risk.

Co-ordinating responsibilities within the service, with multi agency and producing family information, including analysis and written reports.

Attendance at professional meetings including reviews, court work etc.

Lead shifts with the primary aim of the provision of a high-quality service.

Supervise and guide staff as required, in accordance with Action for Children policies and procedures.

Lead by example with the application of Action for Children’s policy procedures and professional practice standards and in line with registration requirements

Let's talk about you:

Experience of leading Shifts in a Care setting is essential.

Ability to ‘hit the ground running’.

Level 3 Diploma in Residential Childcare (or recognised equivalent) .

Experience and training in safeguarding.

An innovative and creative approach to problem solving.

Experience of developing tailored care plans

The ability to create a safe and fun environment for both staff and children in the home and in the community.

Good to know.

Application Process

Please note we are unable to offer visa sponsorship for this role.

There are five sections to complete: Personal Details, CV, Supporting Statement & Information, Equality & Diversity, Submission & Declaration.

Talent Pool

We know talent when we see it. But sometimes we find the right person but not for the right job. We'd love to keep your details for when the right job comes up. Let us know if you'd rather we didn't.

Contact: Sarah Manderfield or email us at recruitmentservice@actionforchildren.org.uk quoting reference 10397

Diversity, equality, and inclusion

At Action for Children, we're dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace. We actively encourage applications from Black, Asian & Minority Ethnic, and disabled candidates as they are under-represented within Action for Children. We want to take deliberate and purposeful action to ensure equal opportunity to all groups in society and for Action for Children.

Male staff are under-represented within our Children Service roles. We would like to encourage more male applicants for our Children Service roles.

Don't meet every single requirement?

If you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with the job description, we'd love you to apply anyway. You might just be the perfect person for this role, or another role within the Action for Children family.