Winter fishing fun at Kingsbury Water Park

Escape the Christmas hustle and enjoy some seasonal fishing

With summer long gone and carp activity slowing in the cooler months, now is the perfect time for anglers to shift their focus to other exciting species and make the most of the season. At Kingsbury Water Park, there is a rich variety of fish to uncover, with diverse lakes, pools, and a stretch of the River Tame all available to fish.

For anglers who like to stay on the move, lure fishing for pike is a great option for keeping active while exploring the park’s picturesque lakes. For a more relaxed approach, set up on the banks of larger lakes like Bodymoor or Mill Pool and drift a dead bait for pike—it’s an ideal way to unwind while waiting for a bite.

A pike from Pine Pool

Alternatively, head to Kingsbury’s stretch of the River Tame for some thrilling grayling fishing. Local angler Keith Jobling (pictured left) was excited to showcase a grayling caught at the park earlier this year, reflecting an incredible improvement in the water quality over the past decade. Keith shared:

"A Warwickshire river grayling is a very rare fish indeed, and something which has taken me over forty years of angling in these parts to achieve. Anglers regard them as a totem fish as they do not fare well in poor quality water and so to catch one from the Tame is excellent news.

Known as the “Lady of the Stream,” grayling gather in the deeper pools as the weather cools, offering a rewarding challenge. For those looking to catch this elusive and sought after fish, red maggots are a favourite bait. Anglers may even reel in some bonus winter roach along the way.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture and Climate at Warwickshire County Council, commented:

“Over the past few months, it has been lovely to have feedback from the angling community about improvements in water quality in our river, as well as reports of some fantastic catches! I hope many people will have the opportunity to wind down during this busy period with some angling – it really is a wonderful wellbeing boost.”

Day tickets, which include complimentary parking, can be purchased from the cashless ticket machines located near the main entrance fishing lodge and Broomey Croft car park.

Kingsbury Water Park operates a strict catch-and-release policy—please return all fish to the water you caught them in to help preserve our fishery.

Plan your visit to Kingsbury Water Park this winter and make the most of the great outdoors while enjoying some superb seasonal fishing.