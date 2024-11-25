Warwickshire leads the way with new eco-friendly traffic lights in Warwick town centre

Warwickshire County Council is celebrating the installation of cutting-edge, environmentally friendly traffic signals at the junction of High Street and Swan Street in Warwick Town Centre.

These state-of-the-art signals, close to the Warwick Arms Pub, are among the first of their kind in the UK, represent an important step toward the Council's ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

Funded by the Department for Transport’s Traffic Signals Obsolescence Grant, the new signals use the revolutionary Yutraffic Actis system, which recently won major industry accolades for its innovative and sustainable design.

The Actis signals reduce power consumption by over 50% compared to traditional systems, delivering significant energy savings and cutting the carbon footprint of Warwickshire’s traffic infrastructure. With components made from 100% recycled materials and designed for maximum recyclability, the signals also champion the principles of reuse and reduce, aligning perfectly with local sustainability goals.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We are thrilled to unveil these environmentally friendly traffic signals in Warwick. By adopting innovative technology like Yutraffic Actis, we are not only reducing the carbon footprint of our transport infrastructure but also ensuring safer, more efficient traffic management for all road users. This project is a great example of this council’s commitment to sustainability and forward-looking highway planning."

The new signals were installed swiftly and with minimal disruption to road users between the 12 and 15 November, showcasing Warwickshire’s commitment to delivering efficient upgrades while keeping local traffic flowing smoothly.

The Actis signals are lighter, safer to handle, and easier to install than traditional systems, reducing disruption during installation and maintenance. Their advanced LED optical system provides enhanced visibility and performance, further ensuring the safety of Warwickshire’s road users.

The new signals’ installation is not just an upgrade but a milestone in Warwickshire’s broader journey toward a greener, more sustainable future for residents.

More information about transport and highways in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsandtransport