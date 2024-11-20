Spread some child-friendly Christmas cheer 

Warwickshire residents and businesses who want to help children and young people have a happy Christmas are invited to donate presents via Warwickshire County Council’s gift appeal.

Members of the public, local businesses and Warwickshire County Council staff have shown their generosity over the years in donating to the annual gift collection which provides a little bit of joy to vulnerable families and care experienced youngsters on Christmas day.

Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said: “Our Christmas gift collection makes a positive impact on the lives of the children and families the County Council is supporting across the county.

“We appreciate there are so many deserving and good causes, particularly at this time of year, and we are aware that cost of living pressures once again hang heavy this winter but we want to thank residents, council colleagues and museum visitors for their continued generosity and support of this annual appeal as we look to create a child-friendly Christmas”

Christmas gifts can be dropped into:

Market Hall Museum, Warwick, by Saturday 30th November

Kings House, Bedworth, by Monday 2nd December

Eliot Park Innovation Centre, Nuneaton, by Monday 2nd December.

For large joint or corporate donations please do get in touch with childfriendly@warwickshire.gov.uk so the team can support with making arrangements.

Gifts must be new, unwrapped and suitable for ages 0-18. Anyone stuck for ideas may want to consider the following options:

0-3 years old: Soft toys, dolls, teddy bears, puzzles, bath toys

3-5 years: Dolls and action figures, cars, tractors, lorries, story books, DVDs and CDs, arts and crafts, puzzles

5-9 years old: Board games, age related toys and dolls/action figures, arts and crafts, CDs & family friendly DVDs, books, puzzles, hair accessories, wordsearch, clothing

9-12 years old: Games and toys, arts and crafts, DVDs, books, clothing, hair accessories, gloves, scarves, hats, puzzles

13-18 (& up to 25) years old: Gift vouchers (Amazon), books, make-up, perfume, aftershave, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), clothing and hair accessories.

Donations of items such as boxes of chocolates, selection boxes, wrapping paper and giftbags would be more than welcome at the drop-off locations.

The contributions of Child Friendly Warwickshire’s Network of Friends are always massively appreciated. Last year saw special contributions from: Lighthouse Games, Morrisons Leamington Spa, Cornerstone partnership, Controls Assurance team at JLR and Puddle Ducks Nursery.

Child-Friendly Warwickshire aims to make the county the best place for children and young people to grow up and learn. This initiative helps children by listening to them, keeping them safe, happy, and healthy, and giving them skills for a better future.

More than 175 businesses and organisations have become 'friends' of Child-Friendly Warwickshire, showing their commitment to helping children thrive.

The programme needs the support of everyone to ensure every child, no matter their background, has the chance to flourish in all aspects of their lives. No action is too small, and everyone can play a part in making Warwickshire child-friendly.

To find out more, visit Child Friendly Warwickshire: www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk