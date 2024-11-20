Christmassy crafts and winter wanders: find out what’s on at Warwickshire Country Parks

A series of festive events are taking place at Ryton Pools Country Park and Kingsbury Water Park, offering the perfect opportunity to embrace the magic of the season while connecting with nature an...

A series of festive events are taking place at Ryton Pools Country Park and Kingsbury Water Park, offering the perfect opportunity to embrace the magic of the season while connecting with nature and taking time out from the hustle and bustle of this busy time of year.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate, and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The festive season is a wonderful time to enjoy Warwickshire’s country parks. Our range of events brings together local crafts, nature, and family activities that create special memories for all ages. I encourage everyone to come along, explore our beautiful parks, and make the most of the celebrations on offer.”

Craft workshops: Willow Wreaths, Rustic Reindeers and Willow Stars

Get creative and try your hand at something new with a choice of festive craft activities. Whether its immersing yourself in the ancient art of willow weaving or getting stuck into some woodwork with our Rustic Reindeers workshop, you’ll end up with your own handcrafted decoration to light up your home!

Most craft sessions are designed for older audiences due to the skills and tools involved. At Ryton Pools, crafts are suitable for ages 12+. At Kingsbury Water Park, the weekend Rustic Reindeers workshop is for ages 8+, Willow Stars is open to all with adult supervision, and all other crafts are for ages 16+. Please check age requirements before booking to avoid disappointment.

Discover our craft workshops.

Christmas Markets

Kingsbury Water Park will host its annual Christmas Markets on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 December from 11am to 4pm. Enjoy browsing a selection of arts, crafts, and local produce, perfect for finding last-minute gifts. Adding to the magic, the Echills Wood Railway be running steam trains throughout the weekend.

At Ryton Pools Country Park, join the festivities on Saturday 30 November and Sunday 1 December from 10am to 3pm, with the Farmers Fayre Christmas Markets. Try delicious food tastings, listen to festive music, and enjoy artisan craft stalls.

Parking charges apply, but entry to the markets is free.

A Fairy Merry Christmas at Ryton Pools Country Park

For a magical Christmas adventure for children age 3+, don’t miss A Fairy Merry Christmas! Little ones can decorate willow stars and help the fairies hunt for their missing decorations, before decorating the Christmas tree in the Fairy Forest and roasting marshmallows over the Fairy Fire.

This event takes place on at 1pm on Saturday 21 December and Sunday 22 December. Get tickets here.

Other upcoming events

For a mid-week winter wellbeing boost, join us for Wednesday Wellbeing Walks at Kingsbury Water Park. Enjoy an hour from 10am exploring the park with Ranger Shannon, learning interesting facts, and connecting with nature and one another. These free guided walks are suitable for all ages and tailored to the abilities of the group, with prams and wheelchairs welcome. Book your free place.

Toddler Trundles take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10am at Ryton Pools Country Park, with the education rangers hosting a range of seasonally-themed activities that help little ones learn new skills and connect with nature, as well as having lots of fun. Book tickets here.

And in celebration of National Tree Week, a free Introduction to Tree Identification Walk will be taking place at Kingsbury Water Park at 9.30am on Sunday 24 November. Book a place here.

More winter days out

Outside of the scheduled events and activities, Warwickshire’s country parks offer the perfect sanctuary to unwind in nature over the festive period. Enjoy woodland trails, rolling hills and lakeside ambles, with cafés available for warming up at Kingsbury Water Park, Ryton Pools Country Park, Pooley Country Park, and Stratford Greenway, plus the weekend mobile café at Hartshill Hayes Country Park. Play areas can be found at Ryton Pools, Kingsbury Water Park, Hartshill Hayes and Pooley Country Park. Plan your visit here.

For further updates from Warwickshire Country Parks, sign up to the monthly newsletter.