Plan-It Homecare: Multiple Roles in Warwickshire

Current Roles: Domiciliary care workers: Full time/part time/weekends/evenings/bank.

We are always looking for great people to join our ever-expanding teams across all areas. It’s important to us to ensure the people we support have the level of care they need to remain safe, well and as independent as possible. If you feel you would like to join our team and continue the positive work we do, we’d love to hear from you.

Plan-It Homecare started as a family business and despite our growth, it’s a culture we are proud to say we maintain. The wellbeing of each staff member is very important to us, we appreciate happy, well supported staff as it impacts greatly on the people, we offer services to. Plus, we all spend a considerable amount of our lives working, why not make it a positive experience?

What we offer our staff

We have an open-door policy at all our offices for all staff where we want staff to feel comfortable to drop in at any time.

We offer a robust, comprehensive, and supportive induction programme to all staff and this includes shadow shifts where you’ll work alongside our experienced staff members to fully grasp our ways of working. We have a varied mandatory training programme, undertaken at all levels with regular refreshers. We are keen to support the professional development of all our staff. As a result, we are always happy to discuss the training requirements individually with staff at all levels.

We offer a rolling recruitment intake for Support Worker roles with other roles advertised as required.

If you would like to submit your CV and/or a completed application form, you can do so by visiting our Contact Us page Contact Us - Homecare Services and uploading your documents via the webform, or by emailing them to us at info@planithomecare.co.uk