Course Duration: 6 Hours

Target Audience: The course is suitable for all levels of support staff.

Overview:

This Mental Capacity Act & Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (MCA & DOLS) course provides a background into the Mental Capacity Act and its relationship to DOLS.

The Mental Capacity Act (MCA) came into force in 2005 and was the then followed by The Deprivation of Liberties Safeguards (DOLS in 2009).

We explore how (MCA & DOLS) work together within the healthcare sector. Training your staff with the essential tools ensures that they are working in a compliant way whilst gaining consent and working within the best interests of those in their care.

Course Content

Legislation

Practical approaches to the use of the principles

How to assess capacity

Best interest decision making

Recording for the MCA

Understanding your role under the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards

Why DOLS is needed

Lawful deprivation of liberty

The assessment process required for assessing both mental capacity and the authorisation for deprivation of liberty

What constitutes a deprivation of liberty and how it is likely to occur

How the assessment process works

What to do if you suspect there is a deprivation of liberty

By the end of this course students should be able to:

Identify the key provisions in this new legislation and apply them directly to their professional roles

Promote the well-being of those who lack capacity within a positive rights-based perspective

Recognise the best practice approaches to decision making in the lives of those who lack capacity in your care

Determine concepts such as capacity, consent, best interests and apply these to their work with users of health and social care services.

Course Assessment and Certification

Assessment: There is no formal assessment although the trainer will check understanding and involvement of all students throughout the duration of the course.

Certification: On successful completion of the course students will receive a certificate of attendance which is valid for 3 years.

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk