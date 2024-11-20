Mental Capacity Act & Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (MCA & DOLS)
Course Duration: 6 Hours
Target Audience: The course is suitable for all levels of support staff.
Overview:
The Mental Capacity Act (MCA) came into force in 2005 and was the then followed by The Deprivation of Liberties Safeguards (DOLS in 2009).
We explore how (MCA & DOLS) work together within the healthcare sector. Training your staff with the essential tools ensures that they are working in a compliant way whilst gaining consent and working within the best interests of those in their care.
Course Content
- Legislation
- Practical approaches to the use of the principles
- How to assess capacity
- Best interest decision making
- Recording for the MCA
- Understanding your role under the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards
- Why DOLS is needed
- Lawful deprivation of liberty
- The assessment process required for assessing both mental capacity and the authorisation for deprivation of liberty
- What constitutes a deprivation of liberty and how it is likely to occur
- How the assessment process works
- What to do if you suspect there is a deprivation of liberty
By the end of this course students should be able to:
- Identify the key provisions in this new legislation and apply them directly to their professional roles
- Promote the well-being of those who lack capacity within a positive rights-based perspective
- Recognise the best practice approaches to decision making in the lives of those who lack capacity in your care
- Determine concepts such as capacity, consent, best interests and apply these to their work with users of health and social care services.
Course Assessment and Certification
Assessment: There is no formal assessment although the trainer will check understanding and involvement of all students throughout the duration of the course.
Certification: On successful completion of the course students will receive a certificate of attendance which is valid for 3 years.
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk