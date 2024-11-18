New Portsafe devices installed along River Arrow

A series of 4 new Portsafe devices have been installed along the River Arrow in Alcester.

A series of 4 new Portsafe devices have been installed along the River Arrow in Alcester to promote water safety and provide members of the public with the equipment to safely help if they see individuals in danger in the water.

Tragically, the River Arrow in Alcester was the location of an accidental drowning and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service wanted to take action to help reduce these types of incidents in Warwickshire’s waterways.

The Portsafe devices are equipped with a throwline, whistle and thermal blanket. These tools give any member of the public the opportunity to help someone in distress in the water. The emergency throwline can be tossed to a casualty in the water enabling the swimmer to grab the throwline rope and get pulled to safety. The whistle can be used to alert others and call for help while the thermal blanket can be used to keep the person warm once they have been rescued from the water.

The boards holding the devices have instructions to help people use the equipment should they see anyone in distress in the water.

The devices have been installed with the help and support of partner and local agencies, including Warwickshire Police, Stratford District Council, Church street property's trust, Alcester round table and Alcester and Bidford Rotary Club.

Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for Community Safety and Fire, said: