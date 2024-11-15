Tips for staying healthy and happy this winter

As the colder weather approaches, winter comes with a higher risk of health issues, particularly for older people or those with long-term conditions and compromised immune systems.

To support residents in staying warm and well this winter, throughout November and beyond, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is working with partners to raise awareness of the information and advice available to help support those who may be particularly vulnerable during this time of year.

Winter viruses are more prevalent during the colder months and can spread more easily – but there are steps people can take to reduce the spread of viruses, protecting both themselves and more vulnerable people.

Vaccines offer the best protection against viruses like COVID-19 and flu, and anyone who has been invited for these vaccinations is encouraged to attend their appointment as soon as possible. Staying away from others and regularly washing hands when feeling unwell will also help to reduce the spread of viruses along with ‘catch it, bin it, kill it’ when coughing and sneezing.

Being cold can raise the risk of higher blood pressure, heart attacks and strokes. The cold, damp weather can aggravate existing health problems, making people more vulnerable to respiratory winter illnesses. But there are things residents can do to stay well:

Try to have warm drinks and at least one hot meal each day

Make sure all footwear has a snug fit with non-slip soles

Keep your bedroom windows closed during really cold weather

Keep active and remove hazards that may cause you to fall

Have an emergency contact number for a friend or neighbour in case you need help

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “During the winter months it can be more challenging to stay healthy as the winter viruses circulate and people tend to stay indoors more which makes it easier for viruses to spread.

“Vaccines can help to lower the risk of catching winter viruses and help to reduce the severity of symptoms if you do catch a virus. If you’ve been invited for a vaccine, we encourage you to book and attend your appointment as soon as you can.

“As we experience much colder weather, it’s also really important to follow our tips to keep warm at home. Please do also check in with elderly or vulnerable neighbours and family members to make sure they stay warm and well too.”

You can find out if you are eligible and book for the winter COVID-19 vaccination here: https://www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/COVID-19-vaccine/

Find out where you can get a flu vaccination here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/flu

For more guidance and information to stay well over winter, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness

For more information on keeping warm and the support available, visit Keeping warm in the winter – Warwickshire County Council.