Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Honours Remembrance and Armistice Day Services 

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) proudly paid their respects during Remembrance Day and Armistice Day services, honouring the brave people who have served and sacrificed for their country.

A representative from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended The National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London, alongside thousands of veterans, servicemen and women, and dignitaries. In addition, WFRS personnel took part in local services and parades across Warwickshire, joining with communities to lay wreaths, observe moments of silence, and honour the sacrifices of past and present members of the armed forces.

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service shared, “It is an honour for our teams to participate in Remembrance and Armistice Day events. These occasions are an opportunity for us to reflect on the courage and dedication of those who have served, as well as the importance of peace and community resilience. We stand together to remember and to express our deep gratitude to all who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, commented, “We are deeply proud of our team’s commitment to honouring those who have served. It is a privilege for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to participate in these ceremonies and to stand in solidarity with the community in remembrance of our fallen heroes. We thank all who have served and sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Across the county, WFRS fire stations also marked the occasion with a two-minute silence at 11:00 on Monday 11 November. These acts of remembrance form a core part of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service's commitment to the values of service, duty, and community support.

