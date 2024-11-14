Warwickshire parents and carers encouraged to apply now for 2025 Reception and Junior School places

Warwickshire County Council is reminding parents and carers with children who are due to start Reception or move to Junior School in September 2025 to apply now for their school place.

Applications opened on 1 November, and families have until the deadline of 15 January 2025 to submit their application. This applies to children born between 1 September 2020 and 31 August 2021 who will be starting in Reception, as well as children currently in Year 2 at an infant school who will be transferring to a junior school. Parents and carers are reminded that transfers to junior school do not happen automatically, even between schools with the same name, so a separate application is still required.

Applying on time is important to help families secure a place at one of their preferred schools. All the information needed to apply is available on the Warwickshire County Council website at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/primaryplace

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Starting school or moving to a junior school is a big milestone, and we want to support families throughout the application process. Submitting applications on time is vital, and our website has all the guidance families need to make informed choices. I encourage everyone to start the process early, so that every child in Warwickshire has the best opportunity to secure a place at a school that’s right for them.”

Families who apply by the 15 January deadline will receive their child’s school offer on National Offer Day, 16 April 2025.