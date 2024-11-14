Visit Warwickshire Libraries this month to enjoy exciting activities for families and young people

Residents are invited to enjoy two feature activities at Warwickshire Libraries this month...

Residents are invited to enjoy two feature activities at Warwickshire Libraries this month, including a storytelling fair and the opportunity to learn how to create podcasts and sound effects from industry professionals.

On Saturday 16 November, Terrific Tales: The Bedworth Storytelling Fair, will be taking place for free at Bedworth Library from 10am – 2pm. The event is a lively celebration of storytelling suitable for all ages, bringing together storytellers, community voices, and literature enthusiasts to share and enjoy enchanting tales of hope and overcoming adversity. To book your free place, please visit the Eventbrite webpage.

Digifest workshops for 11 – 25 year olds are also coming soon to two libraries in Warwickshire and will feature podcasting and foley skills taught by the creative team at Blunt and Brave. Aspiring podcasters and audio enthusiasts will have the chance to develop their storytelling, sound design, and production skills in hands-on sessions at the following locations:

Podcast workshop at Nuneaton Library, Wednesday 27 November, 5 – 6:30pm.

Foley workshop at Nuneaton Library, Thursday 28 November, 6 – 7:30pm.

Podcast workshop at Rugby Library, Tuesday 3 December, 6 – 7:30pm.

This is a great opportunity for young people to learn from industry professionals and make their audio ideas come to life! To book your free place, visit the Eventbrite webpage.

Regular children’s activities are also continuing throughout the month including Rhyme Time, Story Stomp, and Lego Club. Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities to find out which activities are happening at your local library, or keep up-to-date by signing up to the Warwickshire Libraries newsletter.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Warwickshire Libraries continue to offer wonderful experiences for residents of all ages to enjoy, from listening to storytelling and meeting like-minded people for a chat, to learning how to use the latest in digital technology. “As we approach the colder months of the year, now is a great time for families to visit our warm and welcoming child-friendly library settings, and I encourage everyone to explore their local library to discover new opportunities to connect, learn, and be creative”.

Warwickshire Libraries is a friend of Child Friendly Warwickshire, which is bringing the county together in a collective effort to ensure all children and young people have a voice that is heard, that they are safe, happy and healthy and that they are equipped with the skills to have the best lives they can. To find out more, visit www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/

To enjoy regular access to libraries across the county, residents can join Warwickshire Libraries as a member for free. Books are available for members to borrow in-person at a local library, through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks. For more about the activities available at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraryevents

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest information, and events, follow the service on Facebook and X (previously Twitter), or sign-up to the weekly newsletter.