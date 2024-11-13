Ageing Well: Arts and Crafts Workshops – Southam

Warwickshire-based company Arts Uplift is delighted to announce new Arts and Crafts Sessions, one of the latest initiatives of Ageing Well, a programme designed to promote health and wellbeing, with a focus on dementia-friendliness.

Beginning on the 2nd December, these weekly workshops led by artists Jessica Hartshorn offer a chance to discover the pleasure of connecting with others through creative arts and crafts, engaging in mindful activities, and sharing refreshments and warm conversation in a relaxed, friendly setting, all with caring support and guidance.

Sessions are aimed at the over 65s, accessible to people of all abilities, including those living with Dementia, Parkinsons, or other disabilities. Carers are invited to attend and offer support. Activities within sessions feature a variety of creative projects including landscape painting, garden-inspired bag designs, colour blending, stained glass painting and much more.

“The atmosphere was lovely and we were made to feel welcome. Jess was a good teacher and everybody was friendly. We liked meeting people that were going through the same journey.” - Previous Participant

Date/Time: Mondays 10:30am to 12 noon

Location: Galanos Hub, Banbury Rd, Southam CV47 2BL (apart from 9 and 16 December)

Jenny Davis Executive Director of Arts Uplift says: “There is so much evidence to show that the arts have a big part to play in helping people - including those with dementia - to live happy and fulfilled lives. It’s great for mental stimulation as well as being hugely enjoyable.”

Funded by Community Fund (The National Lottery), Tesco (Stronger Starts) and Southam Town Council

Is it for you?

Ageing Well - Arts and Crafts - these workshops provide a special experience focused on uplifting well-being and promoting better mental health. Through a range of carefully crafted mindful sessions with friendly support and guidance, you can engage in arts and crafts, helping to reduce stress, boosting mood, and enhancing focus. Activities improve mental well-being, building confidence and creating a sense of achievement for people of all abilities - all you need to bring is the willingness to have a go.

Booking:

Booking is essential!

Email: info@artsuplift.co.uk or Call: 01926 504212

Further information:

Please visit: www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well/