Ageing Well: FREE Movement to Music Workshops – Kenilworth

Warwickshire-based company Arts Uplift is delighted to announce new Movement to Music Workshops, one of the latest initiatives of Ageing Well, a programme designed to promote health and wellbeing, with a focus on dementia-friendliness.

Beginning on the 15th November, these weekly workshops offer a chance to discover the joy of moving along to well-loved and familiar tunes, connecting with others, and enjoying refreshments over a chat in a comfortable and friendly setting.

Workshops are aimed at the over 65s and have been developed to help improve mental and physical wellbeing through gentle movement to familiar music. Each session includes one hour of movement and half an hour of social time, meaning these workshops are a wonderful way to meet new friends. They are free of charge, accessible and dementia-friendly, and are designed for all abilities (can be done seated).

Dates: Fridays starting from 15th November 2024

Time: 10.45am to 12.15pm

Place: Kenilworth Library & Information Centre, Smalley Pl, Kenilworth CV8 1QG

*Sessions held at the back of the building

Jenny Davis Executive Director of Arts Uplift says: “There is so much evidence to show that movement to music has a big part to play in helping people - including those with dementia - to live happy and fulfilled lives. It’s also great for breathing, posture and mental stimulation as well as being hugely enjoyable.”

Funded by Community Funds (The National Lottery), Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council

Is it for you?

Movement to Music - is a unique experience that aims to boost physical wellbeing and enhance mental health. Through gentle, guided movements set to familiar, uplifting music, these sessions provide a relaxing and enjoyable experience, allowing participants to connect with their bodies, relieve stress, and improve overall health - all you need to bring is the willingness to have a go.

Booking:

Booking is essential!

Email: info@artsuplift.co.uk or Call: 01926 504212

Further information:

Please visit: www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well/