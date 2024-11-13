Community food groups and projects invited to apply to latest Kind Communities - Kind Food Grant fund

Residents involved in community-orientated food projects across Warwickshire are invited to apply to the second round of Warwickshire County Council’s Kind Communities-Kind Food Grant fund.

Delivered in partnership with Warwickshire & Solihull Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA), the latest Kind Communities-Kind Food Grant fund aims to support local projects across the county that empower communities to make more affordable, healthy, and sustainable food choices.

The Kind Communities - Kind Food Grant will provide a total of £28,500 funding to support food projects across the county and is now open for applications.

Applicants will be able to apply for up to £1,000 per project, and each project must demonstrate how it will support at least one of the following Food Strategy priorities:

Improving food affordability and access - help residents to access more affordable, local, or healthier food choices, and in this way contribute to a reduction in food insecurity. Education and choice - provide knowledge and awareness to help people implement more nutritious and healthier diets; for example, about meal preparation, how to correctly store food, healthy recipes, or what nutrients and health benefits can be found from eating different types of food. Sustainable choices - encourage or provide locally sourced food options to help with a reduction in Warwickshire of ‘food miles’, or support the reduction and recycling of food waste.

Entries can be submitted using this application form and emailing the completed form to kckf@wcava.org.uk. The deadline to apply is 5pm on Friday 13 December 2024.

To assist with the application process, the County Council and WCAVA are providing a free online session on Thursday 21 November at 10am. Please use this Eventbrite link to register for the session. Support is also available from WCAVA’s Funding and Group Development Officers by emailing kckf@wcava.org.uk.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“The Kind Communities - Kind Food Grant fund is a great way to support local food projects that align with the County Council’s Food Strategy objectives, creating opportunities for people to make healthier and more affordable food choices that lead to happier, healthier, and more independent lives. “It’s through helping others, sharing educational knowledge, and promoting positive well-being changes that we can increase the health and vitality of Warwickshire’s local communities. I encourage anyone that is working on a local community food project to apply.”

Alison Thompson, Area Manager - North for WCAVA, said:

“We are delighted to work in partnership with Warwickshire County Council to deliver this latest round of funding. The Kind Communities - Kind Food Grant fund provides an opportunity for local community groups to take their food-related projects to the next level. Together, we can use this Grant fund to help to reduce food insecurity across the county and promote healthier diets which are more affordable and sustainable”.

The Grant contributes towards the wider work of the Warwickshire Food Strategy 2023-26, which has been developed by the Warwickshire Food Forum partnership.

The Strategy focuses on providing better access to affordable and healthy food, raising awareness and education about healthy food choices, and promoting sustainable food to help reduce carbon emissions and support biodiversity.

To learn more, visit the Warwickshire Food Strategy webpages on SearchOut Warwickshire.

For full details about the Grant, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/kindcommunities