Together with Autism Conference

Date and Time: Sat, 7 Dec 2024 09:45 - 16:00 GMT

Location: North Leamington School, Sandy Lane Blackdown CV32 6RD

Act for Autism in partnership with Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System.

Join us in person for the 'Together with Autism' Conference brought to you by Act for Autism. Please join us for inspiring talks, workshops and to meet with your local services representatives.

This event is for Warwickshire and Coventry parents/carers of autistic adults and children, and professionals wanting to better understand autism.

⭐️ Free Entry

⭐️ Free Refreshments

⭐️ Lunch NOT provided (please bring your own)

⭐️Please honour your ticket (as we only have a limited number of spaces). If you cannot make the conference, please cancel your order on Eventbrite or email us at info@actforautism.co.uk

⭐️ Further details about workshops to follow via email

To find out more about Act for Autism, visit our website:

https://actforautism.co.uk

For tickets: Leamington Spa In-person: Together with Autism Conference Tickets, Sat 7 Dec 2024 at 09:45 | Eventbrite