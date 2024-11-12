Stay safe: Warwickshire Fire Service urges caution with home electricals to prevent fires

Faulty electrics cause an estimated 3,700 fires in the home in the UK every year*.

That, combined with the fact that about 2 fires are started by electrical heaters every day, means that people should take care when using anything plugged into mains electricity.

Throughout November, Warwickshire Fire Rescue Service (WFRS) is reminding residents of the dangers of things like overloaded sockets, or faulty appliances, and encourages people to follow simple tips to stay safe, such as:

try to keep to one plug per socket - if you are using an extension lead or adapter check how many amps it can take and be careful not to overload them

keep electrical appliances clean and in good working order to prevent them triggering a fire.

look out for signs of dangerous or loose wiring such as scorch marks, hot plugs and sockets, flickering lights, fuses that blow or circuit-breakers that trip for no obvious reasons

secure electrical heaters against a wall to stop them falling over, if possible

keep heaters away from curtains and furniture, and never use them to dry clothes

store electric blankets flat, rolled up or loosely folded to prevent damaging the internal wiring

avoid buying second hand blankets and check them regularly for damage

don't leave charging items unattended.

when items are being charged, ensure they have adequate ventilation, to assist prevention of over heating.

when charging devices, ensure chargers are compatible and recommended by the manufacturer.

You can find more safety tips like these on Warwickshire Fire and Rescue’s website here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/home-fire-safety-tips/electrical-fire-safety-1

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, Councillor Andy Crump, said: “Our firefighters are vital in keeping us safe once an emergency has appeared, but it is on us as residents to try and prevent dangerous situations from arising, especially in the home. With so many fires occurring because of electrical mishaps, one of the best ways we can stay safe is to follow important advice given to us by the experts”.

Find more important advice at our website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home-1

*https://fireengland.uk/fire-safety/fire-safety-home#electrics