Warwickshire County Council stands against bullying through kindness and respect

National Anti-Bullying Week 2024 organised by the Anti-Bullying Alliance, takes place from 11 to 15 November. This year’s theme, Choose Respect, encourages everyone to stand together against bullying.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is supporting the week by promoting respect and kindness, inspiring both children and adults to lead by example, both online and offline.

This week is for everyone, as respect and kindness are more than just actions—they represent a way of living, thinking and behaving. During the week people are encouraged to think about what kindness and respect mean to them and what they can do to show it.

Odd Socks Day 2024 will take place on Tuesday, 12 November, encouraging everyone in schools and workplaces to wear odd socks to celebrate their uniqueness. This fun reminder shows that we are all different, and those differences should be embraced, sending a message that everyone deserves to feel safe and be respected.

Additionally, Friendship Friday will be celebrated on 15 November, giving another opportunity to highlight positive relationships and the importance of friendship. This year’s theme, #KindnessWins, spreads the idea that kindness brings better outcomes for everyone. Everyone is encouraged to share stories of kindness from friends, helping to spread positivity and strengthen connections.

Bullying doesn’t just affect children at school—it happens online too, and cyberbullying can be hard to identify and tough to escape. Social media offers new ways to connect with friends but can also open the door to inappropriate content, unkind comments, extreme views, and threats. Parents and young people are encouraged to learn about the signs, risks, and available support. For more information, visit Internet Matters: Cyberbullying.

Warwickshire Libraries supports families and young people with collections that help navigate challenging topics. The Parents Collection offers resources on issues like bullying, racism, and managing new situations, available in all Warwickshire libraries and online. For children and teens, the Reading Well collections provide books recommended by health experts and individuals with lived experience, addressing mental health and resilience.

Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, stated, “Every child deserves to grow up in an environment that is safe, supportive, and free from the fear of bullying. Tackling bullying encourages all of us to be more respectful and welcoming, celebrating differences and building inclusive communities. Bullying can make us feel hopeless, but it doesn’t have to be this way. If we challenge it, we can change it. Reaching out is the first step. We want all children and young people in Warwickshire to feel safe, happy, and heard as we work towards a Child Friendly Warwickshire—a community where kindness is at the heart, and our children are not afraid or excluded.”

For further advice and support on how to address bullying, please visit the Warwickshire County Council website, which provides valuable information on keeping children safe: Warwickshire County Council - Keeping Children Safe.

The Warwickshire Hate Crime Partnership also operates an informative website, offering resources to enhance understanding of hate crime and guidance on how to report it effectively.