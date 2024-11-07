No more cold feet about riding in winter with Winter Wheelers from Love to Ride Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council has partnered with Love to Ride to bring Winter Wheelers, a motivating winter biking challenge that makes winter riding fun, rewarding and accessible to everyone.

Sign-up with Love to Ride now: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

From 1 December to 31 January, Winter Wheelers invites riders of all levels to embrace the cold weather by hopping on their bikes.

Winter biking offers numerous benefits, from boosting mental and physical well-being to supporting a healthier planet and reducing travel costs. Once registered for Winter Wheelers, all participants will receive personalised emails to help them overcome their specific barriers and experience these amazing benefits. They’ll also gain access to Quick Courses and a wealth of tips and informative articles to help boost their confidence.

In 2023, Winter Wheelers saw nearly 30,000 enthusiastic participants worldwide, including over 790 thaw-some new riders, wrap up and ride. This all-inclusive challenge welcomes everyone from seasoned riders to those who haven't been on a bike in years (or ever). Participants can win amazing prizes, including a £2,500 visa gift card, just by logging their rides on Love to Ride.

Last year, 269 riders from 27 workplaces took part in Warwickshire and logged a collective distance of 25,054 miles across 2,301 individual trips. This year, Winter Wheelers promises to be bigger and better, and Love to Ride is determined to demonstrate that riding in winter doesn’t need to give you cold feet!

Here’s how to get involved:

Sign up for free at https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Log your bike rides one of three ways: automatically with the Love to Ride app, on the website, or by syncing another riding app. Download the Love to Ride app for Apple or Android devices.

Encourage others to take part for more chances to win.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “The benefits of active travel, particularly travelling by Bike, are huge both for the individual and for our wider environment. However, we know that use of bikes for transport and leisure tends to decrease during the winter months. Winter Wheelers is here to change that trend!

"We are encouraging our residents to ride their bikes during the winter season as a great way to stay active, enjoy a safe and efficient mode of transportation, and uplift their spirits even when the days are shorter and the light is limited."

Thomas Stokell, the CEO of Love to Ride, highlighted the importance of cycling every season, stating, “We encourage and support people to ride their bikes during the winter season as a great way to stay active, enjoy a safe and efficient mode of transportation, and uplift their spirits even when the days are shorter and the light is limited.”

Don’t let the cold hold you back - join Love to Ride's Winter Wheelers to conquer the cold, boost your energy levels, and feel amazing this winter.

Here residents can find a quick course on riding in ice: https://www.lovetoride.net/uk/courses/24

To start a cycling adventure today, ready for Winter Wheelers, visit: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Discover more about active travel in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/safeactivetravel