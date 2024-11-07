Warwickshire Honours Heroes this Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday

As we approach Armistice Day on Saturday 11 November and Remembrance Sunday on 12 November, Warwickshire County Council invites residents to join in paying tribute to our Armed Forces.

These annual commemorations are held with great pride and respect, providing a time for us all to remember the sacrifices made by those who served our country.

On Armistice Day, 11 November, Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook will attend the service at All Saints Church in Bedworth. A two-minute silence will be held at 11am across the region at all venues. Other Warwickshire Fire and Rescue will be attending services across the county.

On Sunday, Councillor Izzi Seccombe will represent Warwickshire County Council at the Warwick procession, with fellow council dignitaries attending services across the county. Councillor Peter Butlin will be in Rugby, Councillor Mejar Singh in Atherstone, Councillor Jeff Clarke in Nuneaton, Councillor Sue Markham in Bedworth and Councillor Tim Sinclair in Stratford.

Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Tim Cox, who is the King’s representative in the county, is attending and laying a wreath at Rugby. Deputy Lieutenants will also be attending and laying wreaths around the county.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, says:

“Each year, Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday offers us moments to reflect and honour the bravery and sacrifices made by those who served our country. We are proud to pay our respects to the armed forces community during these commemorations. Yesterday, I was delighted to sign the Armed Forces Community Covenant pledge on behalf of the county council. This demonstrates our commitment to the community and to make sure that we tackle any disadvantages and create opportunities and for them and their families.”

Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, commented:

"As we gather for Remembrance Sunday, we honour the immense sacrifices made by generations of men and women who served our nation in times of war and conflict. Their courage, resilience, and dedication continue to inspire us and remind us of the enduring values of peace and unity that bind us together. On this solemn day, let us pay tribute not only to those who fell but also to the veterans, service personnel, and their families who remain a vital part of our community. Together, we remember them and pledge to carry their legacy forward with gratitude and respect.”

On Wednesday (November 6), Warwickshire County Council demonstrated its commitment to the armed forces signing the Armed Forces Community Covenant, a pledge which brings together other public sector agencies and businesses in supporting the community and their families.

For those wishing to commemorate in their own way, personalised Acts of Remembrance ideas can be found on the Royal British Legion website.

For more details on how Warwickshire County Council supports the armed forces, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/armedforces.