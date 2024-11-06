Warwickshire County Council hosts Armed Forces Covenant signing ceremony

Warwickshire County Council today (Weds 6 November) hosted an Armed Forces Covenant signing ceremony at Shire Hall.

Four local authorities and nine local businesses demonstrated their commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community (Regulars, Reserves, Veterans and their families).

The Covenant pledge recognises the sacrifices and obligations made by the Armed Forces and their families and seeks to reduce or remove any disadvantages they may face in serving their country. In certain circumstances such as injury, illness or bereavement special provision may be appropriate to support the Service person or their family.

The council first signed an Armed Forces Community Covenant in 2012. This has been updated, noting how much has changed since that time.

In terms of the Covenant pledges being signed today, each pledge is unique to each organisation and no two pledges are the same. WCCs pledge covers the following:

Public Health

Adult Social Care

Education

Employment support to members of the Armed Forces Community

And our work supporting the Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire Armed Forces Covenant partnership

Attending were not just members of the Council and organisations but Service personnel and spouses from the two Armed Forces camps in Warwickshire (Gamecock Barracks and DM Kineton), veterans, members of Council staff who are from the Armed Forces community, representatives from Warwickshire schools with high number of Service children as well as other organisations from the Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire Armed Forces Covenant Partnership.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said ‘I am delighted that we have hosted so many organisations in signing their own Covenant pledge and to have signed the Council’s pledge on behalf of WCC. We have a long and proud history of supporting our Armed Forces community locally and our pledge puts into writing and demonstrates the commitment to continue to do so, wherever we can.’

Lt.Col Southall from Midlands Brigade / Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence said ‘The Covenant brings together the government, businesses, local authorities, charities and the public in order to support those who serve and have served. Since 2011, over 11,000 organisations have made a range of written and publicised promises to set out their support to members of the Armed Forces community.’