Support Worker (Adult and Children) - Ever Care

Job Title: Support Worker – Adult and Children

Covering: Coventry, Nuneaton, Bedworth, Leamington, Kenilworth Stratford and surrounding areas.

Reports to: Registered Manager/Senior Care workers

Job Overview:

(Note: In addition to these functions employees are required to carry out such duties as may reasonably be required)

To provide care in accordance with best practice and legislative requirements, reflecting policies and procedures and agreed standards under the direction of the Care Manager/Senior Care work

To support and enable Service Users to maintain skills and personal interests whilst delivering person-centred care unique to each individual

To maintain skills at a current level, undertake such training and development as required from time-to-time to maintain and progress knowledge

Location:

Daram Care Ltd T/A Ever Care, but you may be required to work from other locations at the discretion of the company and with appropriate notice. This can include in the home, at play centers, in school and in the community.

Role Specific Duties:

Working with Others:

Desireable:

Full UK driving license

Experience of working in a care sector

Previous qualifications in Health and Social care or Child Care.

