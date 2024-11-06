Care Assistant Jobs - Unique Senior Care

Care Assistant Jobs in Warwickshire

Unique Senior Care

Explore a career with Unique Senior Care, where we put "people above all else".

At Unique Senior Care, our philosophy of 'people above all else' is central to everything that we do. We're dedicated to providing exceptional, personalised elderly care to people in their own homes throughout our local communities across South Warwickshire, including

Historic Stratford-upon-Avon

Charming Warwick,

Leafy Leamington Spa,

Quaint Shipston-on-Stour

and all of the beautiful villages in between.

There is a very good chance we are already providing care in your area - our home carers are very discreet and so don't wear uniforms, and will look like you or I, spanning all ages, genders, backgrounds and experiences.

We do, however, share common values, with both our peers and our clients - always working with respect and inclusion, while providing excellence through person-centred support.

Join our award-winning team and be part of an organisation that really values your skills, experience, and passion for caring for others and making a real difference, every day.

Salary: £13 - £14.50

Department: Warwickshire Caregivers

Employment type: Fixed term & Full-time

Hours Per Week: 16 - 35 hours

Closing date:

Job Description

Care Assistant - Domiciliary Care

Up to £14.50

Full Time and Part Time hours available. We are especially looking for Carers to work early mornings from 7am – 9am and evenings 7pm – 10pm. As part of your rota, you can work either alternate weekends or work on the same one day every weekend.

Full UK Driving License, Car and Business Insurance is required.

Holiday Pay – Depending on hours worked plus an extra 1 week after 10 years

Contracted hours available, from 10 - 25 hours dependant on availability

Loyalty Bonus – Increase of 25p per hour after 1 year, 50p an hour after 3 years and 75p after 5 years

Mileage Paid at 30p per mile with the ability to claim mileage back on HMRC app

Pension Scheme 3%

Refer a friend £500

Blue Light card - fully funded

Birthday recognition (and if no sickness in the year, you can have your birthday off)

EAP and wellbeing sessions

Recognition Award – Monthly

Life in Progress – Counselling (faster referral)

Career Progression

Our philosophy of People, above all else is prevalent in everything we do. Across the region, we are renowned for providing outstanding high-quality person-centred care to clients in their own homes to enable them to live independently. Our management team pride themselves on the bespoke support network they offer for every individual they work with. They offer out of hours assistance and ensure your workload enables you to be happy and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. The team have many years' experience to guide you along your journey and assist where you need to grow and make this your profession.

We are looking for compassionate and dedicated Care Assistants who want a rewarding career where you can make a difference in the lives of others. We offer opportunities for career advancement and professional development; comprehensive training and ongoing support; and a positive and friendly work environment.

As Care Assistant you will provide care and support to individuals who require assistance with daily living tasks. Your role will be to ensure that each client receives personalised care that promotes their dignity and enhances their quality of life.

Responsibilities:

Assist with personal care tasks, bathing, toileting and dressing

Administer medications in accordance with prescribed instructions

Provide emotional and social support, engaging in activities that promote physical and mental wellbeing

Help with meal preparation, service and feeding and monitoring dietary needs

Keep accurate records of care provided including daily activities and observations

Provide mobility assistance such as transferring clients from bed to chairs or wheelchairs

Maintain a clean and safe environment including assisting with housekeeping tasks and ensuring proper infection control procedures are followed

Requirements:

Previous experience working in a care setting is desirable but not essential

A compassionate and caring nature with the ability to empathise with others

Excellent communication skills with the ability to build positive relationships with clients, families and colleagues

A patient and calm demeanour with the ability to handle challenging situations with professionalism

The ability to work independently and as part of a team, taking initiative when required

Willingness to work flexible hours, including evenings, weekends and holidays

Driving Licence and access to a car

Right to work in the UK

Unique Senior Care offer a comprehensive training program, competitive salary and supportive team environment where you can develop your skills and progress in your career. If you are looking for a fulfilling and rewarding career in the care industry, we would welcome your application. Apply today and take the first step towards making a positive impact on the lives of others.

