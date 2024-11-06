Team Leader - Birch House

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: From £14.25 per hour

Expected hours: 40 per week

Work Location: In person

Job description

Are you an experienced leader with a passion for working with young people? We are seeking a dynamic, committed Team Leader to manage our team of support staff and ensure the smooth operation of our new residential home in Nuneaton.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead and supervise the support team, providing guidance, coaching, and support.

Oversee the day-to-day running of the home, ensuring high standards of care and compliance with regulations.

Support young people in achieving their personal goals, promoting their safety, well-being, and development.

Coordinate care plans, risk assessments, and liaise with external agencies when required.

Ensure accurate documentation and reporting to meet regulatory and organisational requirements.

Foster a positive, inclusive environment where both staff and young people can thrive.

What We Offer:

Competitive salary starting at of £14.25 per hour, based on experience and qualifications.

Comprehensive training and opportunities for career progression.

A supportive and collaborative work environment.

ofsted related bonus for team members

refer a friend scheme

The chance to make a lasting impact in the lives of young people.

Requirements:

Previous experience in a leadership role within a residential or similar care setting.

Relevant qualifications in childcare or social care (e.g., NVQ Level 3 or above).

Strong leadership, communication, and organisational skills.

A passion for helping young people develop and succeed.

Ability to manage a team and work in a fast-paced environment.

Flexibility to work on a rota basis including sleep ins, paid at £60 per night

If you're ready to take the next step in your career and lead a team that’s dedicated to supporting young people, we want to hear from you!

Please Note: All offers of employment are subject to safe recruitment checks including a full enhanced DBS check.

We are not in a position to be able to offer sponsorship

To learn more, please visit https://www.cumuluscareservices.co.uk/ or contact with CV to louise.ashcrowe@cumuluscareservices.co.uk