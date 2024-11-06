Support Worker - Birch House
Join us and become part of a dedicated team that truly cares about the future of young people!
Job Types: Full-time, Part-time
Pay: From £13.25 per hour
Additional pay: Bonus scheme
Work Location: In person
Benefits:
- Casual dress
- Company pension
- On-site parking
- Referral programme
Schedule:
- Flexitime
- Monday to Friday
- Weekend availability
Job description
Are you passionate about making a positive impact in the lives of young people? We're looking for compassionate, motivated Support Staff to join our new residential home in Nuneaton. You’ll be helping young people build their confidence, develop life skills, and achieve their potential in a safe, supportive environment whilst working for an organisation that offers staff a real opportunity to progress and develop in their career.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide daily support and care to young people, ensuring their safety and well-being.
- Assist with activities, educational support, and personal development plans.
- Help young people develop independent living skills and build positive relationships.
- Maintain accurate records and reports, following organisational guidelines.
- Promote a positive, nurturing environment in line with the home’s values and policies.
What We Offer:
- Competitive pay rate of £13.25 per hour.
- Flexible shifts (full-time and part-time opportunities).
- Ongoing training and professional development.
- A rewarding role that makes a real difference in young people's lives.
- Ofsted related bonus
- refer a friend payment
Requirements:
- A genuine interest in supporting young people and helping them thrive.
- Strong communication and teamwork skills.
- Previous experience in a similar role is an advantage, but not essential.
- Willingness to complete all necessary training and compliance checks.
Please Note: Staff will be subject to full enhanced DBS and safer recruitment background checks. ·We do not offer sponsorship.
To learn more, please visit https://www.cumuluscareservices.co.uk/ or contact with CV to louise.ashcrowe@cumuluscareservices.co.uk