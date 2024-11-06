Support Worker - Birch House

Join us and become part of a dedicated team that truly cares about the future of young people!

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: From £13.25 per hour

Additional pay: Bonus scheme

Work Location: In person

Benefits:

Casual dress

Company pension

On-site parking

Referral programme

Schedule:

Flexitime

Monday to Friday

Weekend availability

Job description

Are you passionate about making a positive impact in the lives of young people? We're looking for compassionate, motivated Support Staff to join our new residential home in Nuneaton. You’ll be helping young people build their confidence, develop life skills, and achieve their potential in a safe, supportive environment whilst working for an organisation that offers staff a real opportunity to progress and develop in their career.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide daily support and care to young people, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Assist with activities, educational support, and personal development plans.

Help young people develop independent living skills and build positive relationships.

Maintain accurate records and reports, following organisational guidelines.

Promote a positive, nurturing environment in line with the home’s values and policies.

What We Offer:

Competitive pay rate of £13.25 per hour.

Flexible shifts (full-time and part-time opportunities).

Ongoing training and professional development.

A rewarding role that makes a real difference in young people's lives.

Ofsted related bonus

refer a friend payment

Requirements:

A genuine interest in supporting young people and helping them thrive.

Strong communication and teamwork skills.

Previous experience in a similar role is an advantage, but not essential.

Willingness to complete all necessary training and compliance checks.

Please Note: Staff will be subject to full enhanced DBS and safer recruitment background checks. ·We do not offer sponsorship.

To learn more, please visit https://www.cumuluscareservices.co.uk/ or contact with CV to louise.ashcrowe@cumuluscareservices.co.uk