Beware Scam Linked to Consumer Duty

Phishing email warning

References to The Financial Conduct Authority’s Consumer Duty is being used by criminals to scam online bank users.

The Duty sets high standards of consumer protection across financial services and requires firms to put their customers' needs first.

Warwickshire residents have reported receiving bogus NatWest emails referencing the Consumer Duty and asking recipients to click on a link in the email to update their contact information.

Recipients are warned that their banking activities will be restricted until they do so!

The scam email link is likely to take people to a bogus website where personal and financial information can be stolen. Further, clicking on such links can put the recipient’s computers at risk of malware and other computer virus infections.

Warwickshire Trading Standards expects that the names of other banks will also be used in this scam.

Never click on a link in an email sent by someone you don’t know or trust. Be especially careful with emails from financial and shopping websites where personal and financial information may be held. Always visit these websites by typing the genuine web address into the computer's browser or use the offical app.

