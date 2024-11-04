Warwickshire is supporting mature drivers as part of National Eyesight Campaign week

Road Safety officers have been delivering road safety messaging and promoting mature driver reviews as part of the national eyesight campaign taking place from 28 October to 10 November 2024.

The sessions are aimed at drivers over 65 and to share information on keeping everyone driving safely for longer. These sessions cover crucial topics including the license renewal process, the benefit of regular eyesight tests and recent changes to the Highway Code plus reminders on speed limits and road signs.

As part of the session, officers promote mature driver reviews. The IAM RoadSmart Mature Driver Review offers a trusted, impartial second opinion to help put your mind at rest. One of their friendly, qualified experts will go out with you, in your own car on roads familiar to you, at a time to suit you.

After an informal driving session, you’ll be given feedback, hints or reminders, all helping you to be a better driver and to drive safely for longer. A mature driver review is perfect for improving bad habits and can offer reassurance, not just to the driver but also to family and friends. Some drivers return to driving later in life and a mature driver review can give an essential confidence boost.

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is taking part in a national evaluation of these mature driver reviews which aim to improve road safety across the UK. It is looking for 50 drivers from Warwickshire, who are aged 65+ to take part.

The mature driver review assessment will be offered free, worth £85, but as part of the process, you will be asked to complete a short, anonymised online questionnaire and driving quiz before and after the review. For more information about booking, residents should visit Mature Driver Review National Evaluation | Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership or email their name and contact details to admin@pacts.org.uk

Helping to evaluate mature driver reviews will help to shape road safety for the future and support standardising the reviews across the UK. Standardising the reviews will ultimately help to improve road safety in the future for the growing number of mature drivers on our roads.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “Supporting our mature drivers is vital for safer roads and for the independence and wellbeing of older residents in Warwickshire.

“These workshops and reviews offer invaluable guidance, reminding our community of the importance of regular eyesight tests and helping drivers refresh their knowledge of current road regulations.

“The Mature driver reviews provide an honest, helpful second opinion that can build confidence, reassure families, and make a real difference in ensuring safe driving for longer. We’re proud to be part of this initiative, and I encourage anyone eligible to take part, as together we can contribute to a safer road environment for everyone in Warwickshire and beyond.”

Officers have recently attended Warm Hubs in various parts of Warwickshire, such as Coleshill and Shotteswell; the Womens' Institute in Long Itchington and a residential village in Warwick, delivering the mature driver workshop to over 100 Warwickshire mature drivers. The team are encouraging any community groups in Warwickshire with mature driver members to register their interest for a free workshop session by emailing roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk.

More information about the work of Warwickshire's Road Safety Partnership can be found online: https://warksroadsafety.org/

Residents can follow and like the Road Safety Partnership on Facebook @WarwickshireRoadSafety and on X @WarksRoadSafety.