Discover Pooley Country Park: a hidden gem in North Warwickshire

Plan a full day out or pop in for a coffee and make the most of new short stay parking fees

Tucked away to the north of Polesworth, Pooley Country Park has recently been a hive of activity. The new Pit Stop Pooley Coffee Shop has quickly become a popular spot for locals, and now, a reduced parking fee of £1.50 for stays of an hour or less provides a tempting option for those looking to nip in for a coffee or take their dog for a shorter walk.

Pooley Country Park offers a variety of sights and activities across its 62.5 hectares, with one-third designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest. Visitors can explore pools formed by mining subsidence, wander through luscious woodlands, and enjoy the scenic Coventry Canal and a stroll along the historic footpath once used by miners as far back as 1846.

Pooley Hall Colliery, later known as North Warwickshire Colliery, was the first mining site to generate its own electricity (using excess steam) in the early 1920s and introduce pit head baths in 1928, marking a unique place in local mining history. The rich heritage of the site is celebrated by Pit Stop, who proudly display mining artefacts and other items of historical interest.

Alongside the coffee shop, which hosts regular events and offers a delicious seasonal menu, the site has a recently refurbished play area with a range of equipment and lots of space to run around. There is also an indoor soft play for under 5s within the coffee shop.

Many walks, runs and cycles can be enjoyed both within the country park or using it as a starting point. These include:

Pit Stop Coffee Shop is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Further information about the businesses’ competitions and events can be found on their Facebook and Instagram.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture and Climate at Warwickshire County Council, commented:

“Pooley Country Park is a hidden gem in North Warwickshire, offering both locals and visitors a wonderful space to connect with nature and discover our county's rich mining heritage. With the new short-stay parking option and the Pit Stop Coffee Shop, Pooley is more accessible than ever, whether you’re planning a full day out or just stopping by for a coffee. It’s fantastic to see the park thriving as a hub for the community, with something for everyone to enjoy.”

The new parking fees are in force as of 1 November 2024. The cost for a full day’s parking is £3.30. Learn more and plan your visit here.