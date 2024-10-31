Visit Warwickshire Libraries this half-term to enjoy a week packed full of storytelling and spooky-themed activities

Families across the county are invited to enjoy a range of fun events and activities suitable for children of all ages at Warwickshire Libraries this half-term.

From spooky crafts to captivating storytelling, families can immerse themselves in creative and educational adventures in libraries across the county, where everyone can experience the magic of books and history come alive.

For children, many libraries across the county are offering free The Spooky Library sessions. Children can enjoy plenty of creative fun, creating spooky-themed crafts for free, which they can take home afterwards to enjoy. The sessions are happening at multiple library locations; to find out all of the dates, times, and locations, visit The Spooky Library Eventbrite webpage.

In addition to spooky fun, families can experience The Bear Who Went to War, an event that brings history to life through captivating puppetry and storytelling. This heartwarming story of Wojtek, a real brown bear adopted by Polish soldiers during WWII, introduces children to themes of friendship and resilience. The From The Heart Theatre Company, featuring puppets created by the same makers behind the iconic "War Horse," will hold sessions at:

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Half-term at Warwickshire Libraries is always a great time to bring families within the community together through creative fun and interactive learning. We're really looking forward to welcoming children and families into Warwickshire’s vibrant and child-friendly library spaces to experience the magic of reading, history, and imagination in their local communities. There will be plenty of events and activities to entertain, engage, and make memories for children of all ages, and our friendly staff can’t wait to say hello!”

Parents, carers, and guardians who would like their children to enjoy regular access to reading can join Warwickshire Libraries as members for free. As a child or adult library member, books are available to borrow in-person at a local library, to find through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

Warwickshire Libraries is a friend of Child Friendly Warwickshire, which is bringing the county together in a collective effort to ensure all children and young people have a voice that is heard, that they are safe, happy and healthy and that they are equipped with the skills to have the best lives they can. To find out more, visit www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/

To find out more about the activities available at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries, and Warwickshire Libraries will also be sharing more details about their half-term events on social media, including Facebook @warwickshirelibraries and Twitter @warklibraries.