Coton Bridge, Nether Whitacre - 18 Tonne Weight Limit

Following on from the Experimental Order to apply an 18 tonne weight limit on the Coton Bridge at Nether Whitacre, Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the weight limit order permanent.

Scheme Overview

Coton Bridge on Coton Road between Marston and Whitacre Heath has been subject to an 18 tonne weight limit order since 2022. In May 2023 Warwickshire County Council made an experimental order that provided exemptions for unladen vehicles with written authority from the County Council. This order which is due to conclude on the 9th November 2024 is to be made permanent as described in the public notice linked below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Chris Gildea, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 6413496) or by email chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order, or of any provision contained therein, on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

