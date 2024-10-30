Unaccompanied Asylum Seeking Children in Warwickshire share their stories on stage

Eight young people who arrived in the UK as Unaccompanied Asylum Seeking Children recently performed a moving drama titled "Walk in Our Shoes" at Albany Theatre, sharing their remarkable stories.

These young individuals, from different countries, were all under the age of 18 during their journeys and they have all overcome significant challenges to reach safety. Today, they are thriving as they build brighter futures filled with hope and opportunity.

The performance, held on 3 October, was the result of six months of rehearsals and creative collaboration between the young people and the RYTC Theatre Company, supported by Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC). The show not only told the story of their difficult journeys to the UK, but also showcased their resilience and determination to build bright futures.

A young participant said: “We wanted to find a creative way to tell our stories through a performance. First, we went to see a theatre performance in Derby by an asylum theatre group from London, which inspired us and gave us an idea of what a theatre experience is like. After that, we worked with the RYTC Theatre Company, who provided the support and funding we needed to bring our stories to life. Through this project, we could share the challenges we faced during our journeys and demonstrate our resilience and determination to build new lives in the UK.”

Each of the eight performers fled their home countries, escaping war and persecution. They survived difficult and dangerous journeys across two continents, surviving captivity, crossing the Mediterranean by boat despite not being able to swim, and enduring long, uncertain travels through Europe. Despite these experiences, they have embraced new beginnings in the UK, determined to overcome their past and achieve their dreams.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families, said: “We are incredibly proud of the courage and determination these young people have shown. Through this performance, they not only demonstrated their strength in overcoming challenges but also their potential to inspire others. At Warwickshire County Council, we are committed to ensuring that every young person, no matter their background or circumstances, has the opportunity to thrive, to be heard, and to lead fulfilling lives. This performance is a wonderful example of how creative expression can help young people heal, grow, and shine.”

Through theatre, the participants found a platform to share their experiences and be heard. With guidance from three dedicated drama tutors, they co-wrote a script that blended their individual stories into a unified story, rehearsing over six months to bring it to life. The performance attracted an audience of around 100 people, leaving a lasting impact on everyone present.

For the performers, "Walk in Our Shoes" was more than just a performance—it was an empowering experience that allowed them to take control of their narratives, share their truths, and showcase their creative talents.

In line with WCC’s commitment to ensuring young people are happy, safe, heard, skilled, and healthy, these young people have made significant strides in building their futures. They are now either working or studying or preparing for their future with new skills and opportunities. Their achievements reflect their resilience and the supportive environment provided by WCC, which has helped them build the confidence and skills they need to thrive.

To find out more and get involved with Child Friendly Warwickshire visit www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk.