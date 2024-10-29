An update on progress on the A3400 Birmingham Road in Stratford

Get the latest updates on Stratford's Birmingham Road Improvement Scheme.

Warwickshire County Council has advised that its contractors working on the first stage of Phase 2 of the Birmingham Road Improvements Scheme will be bringing in another extra gang of workers to speed up activity and allow two-way traffic on Birmingham Road as soon as possible.

The move follows recent announcements that traffic management would be temporarily lifted ahead of the two MOP events held in the town recently and that the Stratford Park and Ride would be offering free parking on its site until end of November 2024 to help visitors to avoid the queues during the roadworks and relieve some of the pressure on traffic into the town centre.

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Council ward member for Stratford North said: “The news that even more staff are on site, making a timely finish to the works more likely, is great news.

“I understand that people are asking why WCC didn’t simply add extra bodies at the start of the scheme. Unfortunately, the limited resources available means that they cannot commit to that level of funding throughout; they have to see how a job progresses and reallocate funding when it’s most needed.

“However, speaking to local residents and businesses, I felt we had reached the point where we had to look for solutions to speed up the work and over the last two or three weeks, that is what the Council has done. We will continue to monitor the situation and to listen to residents and businesses so that we have a full picture of what is happening. Wherever possible, if amending the works can bring substantial benefits, that is what I believe they should look to do.”

Work that has taken place over the last two weeks

Completed installation of new deep drainage pipes in the inbound side

Started construction of new footway/cycleway on the inbound side

Started installation of new street lighting and kerbing on inbound side

Over the next week, the team will be working on the outbound side of the road,

Lengthening the left-hand turn at the roundabout

Adding ducts for the street lighting

Adding stone to the footway

Excavating and installing kerbs

Installing gullies and edgings

The Phase 2 works are taking place at the northern end of the Birmingham Road, from just north of St Peter’s Way to the A46 Bishopton Roundabout. This work will include a new shared 3m wide footway and cycleway on the inbound side up to Buckingham Way connecting to the existing, widened footway.

A new crossing point will also be installed between Buckingham Way and Worths Way, and priority for traffic will be changed with two lanes into town and one out.

The outbound side will include a new shared footway and cycleway from Squirrels Street connecting to the existing footway at Worths Way. A new bus shelter will replace the existing bus stop.

More information about this scheme can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birminghamroadstratford