Residents urged to attend organised events only this bonfire night. 

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to attend organised events only this bonfire night.

Did you know that 45% of fire related injuries occurring in Warwickshire between October and November happen during the Halloween and Bonfire Night Period?

As Bonfire Night approaches, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging residents to avoid personal firework displays and attend organised events instead.

While the dazzling firework displays make this a great tradition, it's also a time when emergency services often respond to an increase in fire and firework-related incidents.

Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump, emphasised the importance of safety: “While Bonfire Night can be a great celebratory event, it’s important that our community prioritises safety to prevent accidents. To safeguard yourself and others, we ask you to refrain from having bonfires and setting off fireworks in your garden. Professional events will have full risk assessments in place, with things like escape routes, first aid, and emergency firefighting equipment to hand. Last year WFRS attended 14 small fire incidents on 5th November.”

To ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration, WFRS offers the following safety tips:

Attend organised events: Attend a professional fireworks display instead of hosting your own.

Purchase fireworks responsibly: Only buy fireworks that carry the CE mark and store them in a closed metal box.

Maintain a safe distance: Keep fireworks away from trees, fences, and your property to prevent accidental fires.

Follow instructions carefully: Read and adhere to the instructions on each firework, using a flashlight if necessary.

Never return to a lit firework: A firework may explode unexpectedly even after it has gone out.

Avoid dangerous practices: Never set off fireworks on a balcony or while under the influence of alcohol.

Children should be supervised at all times: Keeping children safe during bonfire night must be a priority, be careful if using sparklers and always have a bucket of water ready to extinguish.

Remember to keep pets safe and indoors during Bonfire Night. Loud noises and bright flashes can frighten animals, and stray fireworks pose a serious threat.

Warwickshire Trading Standards warn that residents wishing to buy fireworks for home displays should only purchase these products from reputable sellers and take advice to ensure they buy the correctly sized fireworks for the intended display area. It’s illegal to sell fireworks to under 18s or sell fireworks out in the open, for example on street corners or car boots. If members of the public see this happening, then please report it to Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133.

WFRS encourages residents to enjoy Bonfire Night responsibly and to report any unsafe practices or illegal firework sales to the authorities.

For further information and advice please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/outdoor-seasonal-fire-safety/6