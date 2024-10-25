Update from Warwickshire County Council in relation to Welford Primary School Playing Field

We are aware that there has been a lot of discussion in Welford about public access to the School Playing Field.

The playing field is part of the school site. The right of public access to it is through a licence, dating back to 1962, granted by Warwickshire County Council to the Parish Council.

Safeguarding obligations for school sites have changed considerably since the 1960’s. The County Council and school are seeking to protect well-managed access to the playing field, while meeting safeguarding obligations to the School’s children, staff and visitors.

Based on extensive legal advice, a new licence is needed which reflects modern safeguarding circumstances. So far, we have been unable to reach agreement with the Parish Council about this. In the meantime, we must terminate the outdated 1962 licence as it is incompatible with safeguarding requirements. During the six month notice period, public access to the playing field will remain under the existing licence.