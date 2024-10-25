Stay safe this spooky season with scarily good safety advice

Keeping your little monsters safe and remembering the importance of fire safety will help you have a Hallows Eve to remember for all the right reasons.

Stay safe and avoid any unnecessary scares by following our ghoulishly good safety tips.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is encouraging residents to enjoy Halloween safely. With plenty of activities occurring over the next couple of weeks, it is important to remember some of the hazards that may be lurking in the background!

Follow our key safety tips to ensure you have a safe Halloween:

Road Safety - Be aware of an increased number of children on the streets, potentially in dark clothing. Parents should also supervise their children, and ensure they are aware of road safety practices.

Costume Safety – Try to use store bought costumes that carry the CE label, as these are safer than potentially flammable homemade costumes. Also ensure any outfits fit correctly and comfortably.

Candle Safety – Swap candles for safer, battery operated alternatives, especially for use inside pumpkins. Also remember to keep any lit candles away from children and furniture, and ensure all flames are extinguished before going to bed.

Burn Safety – If an accident happens, stop, drop and roll, and cool any burns with cold water. Seek medical assistance as soon as possible.

An increase in children on the roads is expected due to trick or treating, with plenty of children wearing dark costumes. If you are on the roads, please take extra caution in residential areas, and if your child is hunting down a bag full of sweets, ensure they are visible and aware of road safety practices.

With costumes becoming more elaborate each year, it’s important to ensure children are kept away from lit candles or lanterns, as some costumes can be highly flammable, and this can lead to devastating consequences. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service urges the public to swap candles for battery operated lights, especially inside pumpkins. If you are making a homemade costume, avoid using cotton wool and other easily flammable items. For store purchased costumes, ensure that the costume is carrying the CE mark on the label. And as with any items of clothing, ensure that the costume fits correctly, as this helps prevent trips and falls.

Speaking on fire safety, Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire said:

“The Halloween season is a fantastic time of year, that we wish all residents to enjoy. However, we must remember the dangers that may be stalking in the shadows. Please don’t leave candles unattended and follow our safety tips! In the event any costume fires happen, stop, drop and roll, cool any potential burns with cold water and seek urgent medical assistance. Don’t take any risks this Halloween and follow our safety advice to prevent any hauntings!”

Visit our site for more safety tips: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety