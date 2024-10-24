Pioneering growth through strategic innovation and expert business support

Leamington Spa-based company benefits from engaging with the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme

Renowned for its high-quality granite, marble, and fabricated stone kitchen and bathroom worktops, Bellagio Stone Ltd engaged with the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme to scale its operations and address key business challenges. The programme is delivered by Oxford Innovation Advice on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils. This case study highlights their journey towards embracing innovation, strategic growth, and effective business support.

Bellagio Stone Ltd, based in Leamington Spa, was established 18 years ago by husband- Rob Wilkinson. The company manufactures granite, marble, and fabricated stone kitchen and bathroom worktops for the construction industry, employing 60 staff with annual sales reaching £10 million as of December 2023. They serve two main markets: showrooms (kitchen designers) and developers. Their commitment to reliability and quality has won them contracts with leading companies, including a national contract with Redrow Homes, and clients like Starbucks, Barratt, David Wilson Homes and Magnet.

Bellagio Stone faced several challenges impeding their growth ambitions. The company has recently grown from a £7.5m business to a £10m business and is currently undertaking a merger with a similar company in Slough to form a £13 million business employing 100 staff. This has brought about the need to manage cultural integration and skills development across both teams. Additionally, they are looking to develop first-line managers, and meet new green standards required by their client base. They were also looking to acquire funding for purchasing new machinery to support the merger.

The Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme provided Bellagio Stone with essential support to navigate these challenges. The programme facilitated referrals for Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service (WBEAS) and capital grants, connected the company with the Skills Hub for training opportunities, and explored funding options through CWRT for Duplex Funding. They also hosted a Lean Manufacturing workshop delivered by Oxford Innovation Advice, as part of the programme to facilitate peer networks and shared learning with other local manufacturing businesses.

Through the programme, Bellagio Stone received valuable insights and connections to various support systems in the region. The GROWTHmapper review highlighted areas for improvement, which will be supported under their KTP project which commenced in April. They are exploring funding for apprentices and leadership coaching to enhance staff management and conflict resolution skills to ensure they maximise the benefits of their upcoming merger.

Bellagio Stone aims to grow its business by 10% in 2024 and 20%-30% in the following two years. They are focused on expanding into new sectors, leveraging suitable finance options, and enhancing their operational efficiency through technological advancements.

Mike Boyden, Director, said, "This programme has been a great benefit to help us navigate and understand the various support systems available. It’s often hard to know where or how to access these services, Michelle and her team have been fantastic in giving us a route to this support, that we would be unlikely to have found otherwise."

Michelle Connor, Programme Manager for Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme, said, “Mike and his team have been very receptive to engaging and understanding what support is out there to grow their business, they have been particularly keen to ensure as they merge two businesses they do this with the right level of support to gain maximum output”.

Bellagio Stone Ltd exemplifies how targeted business support and strategic guidance can propel a manufacturing business forward. They have made significant strides towards their growth objectives, setting a benchmark for other ambitious SMEs in the region.

The Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (via Warwick District Council) and Warwickshire County Council.

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme supports businesses with tailored support from a dedicated, local and highly experienced Manufacturing Growth Manager to help unlock new opportunities that enable business growth.

“The programme has supported Bellagio Stone to navigate their business challenges and identify opportunities, enabling them to work towards achieving their growth ambitions, including facilitating referrals to access grants, linking in with Warwickshire Skills Hub for additional training and exploring funding options.”

Councillor Ella Billiald, Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Arts & Economy, commented: “We are proud to support the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth programme through our contribution to the County’s pooled UKSPF, helping manufacturers such as Bellagio Stone Ltd to develop and grow their business.

“It’s fantastic to hear how the scheme has helped Bellagio Stone tackle a number of challenges to assist its growth ambitions and develop staff in Warwick District, where there is a rich talent pool.”

For details about the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme, visit: Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme

(Photo: from left to right: Mike Boyden of Bellagio Stone, Cllr Martin Watson from Warwickshire County Council and Michelle Connor from Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme.)