New contract for the recycling of cardboard and paper awarded

Warwickshire County Council has awarded a new contract for the provision of containers, haulage, and the recycling of cardboard and paper from the county's Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs).

The contract, valued between £750,000 and £1,000,000 over a five-year period, has been awarded to GAE Smith Holdings Limited trading as Casepak following a competitive tender process.

The new contract will ensure the continued recycling of approximately 2,000 tonnes per year of cardboard and paper generated annually at Warwickshire's HWRCs. Casepak, the current provider, demonstrated its ability to meet the Council's requirements with its modern fleet of GPS-equipped vehicles and certified management systems for environmental, quality, and health and safety standards.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate, and Culture, commented on the importance of the contract: "This new contract with Casepak is an essential step in Warwickshire’s commitment to responsible waste management and recycling. It supports our wider environmental goals, ensuring that cardboard and paper are recycled efficiently, contributing positively to the environment and the local economy. Casepak’s impressive track record and dedication to social value, including their commitment to training and carbon neutrality by 2028, reflect our shared values and objectives."

Mark Smith, Managing Director, Casepak, said: “We are delighted to have been successful with this contract and to continue to support Warwickshire County Council to meet its commitment to responsible waste management. The additional social value that this contract brings is an extremely important element to ensure the delivery of the best possible quality of service”.

The contract includes key environmental and social value components. With a recycling rate of 99.5%, Casepak's Leicester-based facility will process the cardboard and paper collected at the recycling centres into clean separated materials ready to be turned into new products, such as cardboard packaging and newsprint. The company has also committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2028, through verified carbon offset projects.

In addition to the environmental benefits, the contract brings social value to Warwickshire. Casepak will provide over 248 weeks of training opportunities for its staff and supply chain, enhancing the quality of service while aligning with the Council’s policies on economic growth and levelling up.

This contract will commence on 1 November 2024, continuing to play a crucial role in Warwickshire’s efforts to manage waste sustainably and ensure that recycling practices benefit both the environment and the local community.

Find out more about household waste recycling in Warwickshire, here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/waste-recycling

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On X – https://x.com/Warksrecycles

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf