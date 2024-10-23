Local company Nuneaton Signs presented with The King’s Award for Enterprise by Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant

Nuneaton Signs Ltd was officially presented with the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise by Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox,

Nuneaton Signs Ltd, a well-established national provider of signage based in Nuneaton in Warwickshire, was officially presented with the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise (KAE) by Tim Cox, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire.

The company achieved the KAE in the category of Promoting Opportunity and was officially presented with the award at their premises in Nuneaton on Friday 20 September.

Nuneaton Signs were the only business in the West Midlands, and one of only eight businesses in the UK, to achieve a KAE in this category in 2024.

Nuneaton Signs operates as a social enterprise and is dedicated to making a positive impact. The company prioritises having an inclusive and supportive work environment and is proud to provide employment opportunities for a skilled and diverse workforce where over 66% of the employees have disabilities.

Nuneaton Signs is also focused on their environmental approach to work, and actively supports programmes that minimise any negative impacts from their manufacturing processes on the environment. Every sign is made not only with a focus on quality but also sustainability, ensuring long-lasting results that meet client needs.

Tim Cox, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said:

“Nuneaton Signs’ dedication to promoting opportunity through inclusive employment is truly commendable and sets a brilliant example of how businesses can make a real difference, not just economically but socially. This is the first time I’ve had the pleasure of presenting a King’s Award in this category to a Warwickshire business and it is a privilege and an honour to so.”

Specialising in road signs, custom commercial signage, and health and safety signs, Nuneaton Signs has built a reputation for precision, durability, and innovation. Founded in 1982, the company has grown from humble beginnings into one of the leading sign-making organisations in the country, providing a complete service from planning and design to installation.

Looking ahead, the company remains committed to its mission of delivering exceptional signage whilst driving positive social and environmental change.

Cllr Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy and Place, said:

“Nuneaton Signs is a true asset to Warwickshire, not only for the company’s high-quality products but for the opportunities it creates for our community. Its innovative approach to combining social value with business success highlights the importance of supporting local enterprises that lead by example. I was delighted when the council’s recent road improvements scheme at Warwick Road procured all signage through Nuneaton Signs; a reflection not only on our commitment to social value but also to the company’s outstanding performance. I extend my congratulations to the whole team for this well-deserved recognition.”

To find out more about Nuneaton Signs, visit www.nuneatonsigns.co.uk

For companies interested in applying for an award and would like more information, please email the Warwickshire Lieutenancy at lieutenancy@warwickshire.gov.uk.

The Warwickshire Lieutenancy team have also prepared a locally focused brochure on the benefits of these awards and the appropriate steps that can be followed to apply. The brochure is available online at https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1980322935-2072

To find out more about The King’s Awards for Enterprise, visit www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise