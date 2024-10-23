Support Worker - Lifeways Group

DBS Paid For

Full Time 37.5 hours per week

£11.44

Bedworth

Full time days 7.30 am to 2.30 / 2.30pm to 9.30pm on rota

Location in a busy residential location in Bedworth, we have a specialist supported living service supporting adults with Learning Disabilities .

As a team member you will need to be fully flexible Monday – Sunday and have a team mentality.

We will be supporting adults 18+ years with a variety of needs including learning disabilities, complex health needs and autistic spectrum disorders.

As a team member you will support the residents with duties around the service including managing money, household chores and preparing drinks and meals.

The ideal team member will be proactive and actively support with enjoying social activities, going to work and college as well as staying safe managing risks and relating to others.

Lifeways as a national organisation can offer you:

Career development

Local work

Paid induction training

Regular refresher training

Supervision and employee recognition

Purpose of the Role:

• To provide direct care and support to the individuals who use our services by assisting, preparing and enabling the development of their social, physical, personal and health care needs in accordance with their Personal Centred Plan.

• To work as part of a team, working closely with families, friends, advocates and other health and social care professionals to ensure the people we support lead the lives they choose.

• To safeguard vulnerable adults and ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Key Responsibilities:

Encourage and facilitate the autonomy, personal choice, preferences and independence of the individuals we support, in all areas of their lives and where specified in their Person-Centred Support plans and Risk assessments.

Assist in the planning of recreational, social, vocational, educational events and activities, escorting and supporting individuals as necessary during such activities including out in the community

To follow, actively participate in and contribute to the Person Centred Planning process on a regular basis.

To report any concerns as soon as practically possible such as, abuse, accident or incidents, changes in health behaviour or circumstances (no matter how minor) to management and to utilise the on call out of hours systems to seek advice and support when necessary, and following any local guidance.

To establish and maintain effective working / professional relationships / boundaries and communications with the individuals who we support and their support network, including relatives, friends, advocates and other health care professionals.

To maintain up to date, accurate, legible and concise written and financial records, in respect of the individuals we support. This should be done in a timely manner and includes, but isn’t exclusive to; daily notes, diaries, communication book, notes relating to support plans, rota registers and finance transactions sheets.

To safely and competently support people in taking medication in accordance with the care / support plan, relevant documents and policies and procedures where necessary. To monitor and record the administration of medication accurately. To ensure any issues relating to the administration of medication are recorded and reported in a timely manner.

To support individuals to make decisions, in accordance with capacity to make those decisions and in line with any recording undertaken through the mental capacity act.

To support individuals to maintain their rights, dignity, privacy and respect at all times.

To support people with their personal care where appropriate and necessary, ensuring their dignity is safeguarded and respected at all times.

To act as a keyworker if assigned.

Ensure effective and regular communication takes place with all other team members, including management.

To attend all meetings (e.g. supervisions, team meetings) as requested.

Experience, Knowledge & Expertise – Essential:

Basic literacy and numeracy skills.

Ability to work as part of a team

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good organisation and time management skills

Awareness / knowledge of the social and / or health care sector

Ability to work flexibly (days, nights, weekends, bank holidays)

Commitment to continuing personal and professional development including full participation in all in house and external learning and development activities

Willingness to support people in a full range of activities

Strong values base which supports the rights of the people who use our services

Person Centred Approach to service delivery

Professional and approachable

Experience, Knowledge & Expertise – Desirable:

NVQ 2 / SVQ 2 in care or appropriate qualification

Relevant experience in supporting individuals within the social and / or health care sector

Experience of providing care

Ability to work in stressful and / or challenging environments

Key Relationships:

People We Support

The families of the People we support

Service/Registered Manager

Area Manager

To learn more, and apply for this role please follow: Support Worker - Turville House - Bedworth (lifeways.co.uk)

This Job Description offers general guidance only to the range of duties and responsibilities of a Support Worker. These will vary according to the work of each type of service.