Warwickshire County Council invites aspiring leaders to join Impact: The Local Government Graduate Programme

We are excited to invite individuals passionate about making a difference in local government to apply for Impact: The Local Government Graduate Programme (formerly known as the National Graduate Development Programme or NGDP). This flagship programme, run in partnership with the Local Government Association, offers a unique opportunity for graduates to gain a comprehensive understanding of local government operations while shaping the future of Warwickshire.

Impact opens doors for successful candidates to work across a wide range of essential County Council services. From strategic finance and climate change initiatives to supporting vulnerable communities, graduates on this programme will contribute to projects that make a real difference in Warwickshire.

Designed for enthusiastic, driven individuals, Impact is a fast-track programme for those who aspire to have a meaningful impact on their communities while accelerating their own professional development. Participants will not only engage directly with local initiatives but also influence policies and strategies at a senior level—all while earning a competitive salary and working towards a leadership and management qualification.

Over the past four years, Warwickshire County Council has welcomed many talented and passionate graduates through this programme. They have left a lasting mark on the organisation, and we are eager to continue building on this success with our next cohort.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: "We are proud to be part of this highly regarded national graduate programme, now known as Impact. Attracting high-calibre graduates to support us across a wide range of services is vital, not only for the immediate value they bring but also for building a strong pipeline of future leaders.

“We've seen how graduates thrive under the training and development opportunities Warwickshire County Council offers, and we look forward to welcoming more future leaders with fresh ideas and skills.”

Applications for Impact: The Local Government Graduate Programme are now open and close at 12pm on Tuesday, 7 January 2024. To find out more and apply, visit: https://www.local.gov.uk/our-support/councillor-and-officer-development/impact-local-government-graduate-programme