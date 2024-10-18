Care experienced young people overcome challenges through dedicated support 

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) collaborates with various providers to deliver essential care and support services for children in need.

One such provider is Hexagon Care Services, which specialises in residential care for children facing social, emotional, and mental health challenges.

Recently, two children from Warwickshire have showcased the remarkable impact they’ve received from Hexagon by overcoming many challenges and making positive life choices. Thanks to this nurturing environment, both children have achieved impressive outcomes and are filled with aspirations for their future—including the excitement of flying on a plane again!

When Tom* moved to residential care he was fearful and found it difficult to control his emotions and behaviour. He initially struggled to build positive and meaningful relationships and focus on his education. Two years later he now engages exceptionally well with others, has achieved great scores on his end of term tests and has recently been accepted to a work-related learning programme. He recently went on holiday and travelled on a plane for the first time and said, ‘it was the best time of his life and couldn’t wait to book next year’s trip’.

Cam* who has a history of self-harming has been in residential care since 2021. He has since demonstrated significant changes in his behaviour, health, and social interactions. He has been supported to take control over his mental and physical health needs and has since lost two stone in weight, attended regular 1:1 sessions at a youth therapy service, and has had an 18-month period of no self-harming. He now participates actively in scheduled activities, takes on a leadership role in fishing. His biggest achievement was his recent completion of his Level 2 English and Maths functional skills.

Cllr Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children & Families said ‘It is great to see the progress these young people have made in the care of the local authority and with support from our provider which has led to positive impacts on their lives and aspirations. Tom and Cam's stories demonstrate our commitment to a happy, safe, Child Friendly Warwickshire."

For more information about working together to improve children’s social care services, please visit: Children's social care – Warwickshire County Council

(*names have been changed)