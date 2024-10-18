Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service urges caution during Candle Fire Safety Week 

As Candle Fire Safety Week (21 – 27 October) approaches, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is reminding residents to be mindful of candle related fire risks...

...and to take precautions to prevent accidents in their homes.

With winter on the horizon, candles often add a cozy atmosphere to chilly evenings and help celebrate seasonal events like Halloween, Guy Fawkes’ Night, and Christmas. However, candles are also responsible for around 300 casualties annually in the UK, with approximately 31% of candle-related fires resulting in death or injury.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to take extra care when using candles this winter. The most effective way to protect your home and loved ones is to ensure you have functioning smoke alarms. Additionally, it's important to place candles away from flammable materials like curtains and upholstery and always extinguish them when leaving the room, even briefly.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, said:

“While candles may seem harmless, they can pose a serious fire risk if not handled carefully. Always place lit candles in safe locations, away from curtains, children, and pets, and ensure they’re fully extinguished when you leave the room, even for a short time. Working smoke alarms are essential to provide the vital seconds you need to escape in the event of a fire. Regularly test your alarms and practice your escape plan with everyone in your home.”

To assist residents in using candles safely, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, alongside the national Fire Kills campaign, offers the following safety tips:

- Never leave candles unattended. Always extinguish them when you leave the room and ensure they’re fully out at night.

- Place candles on stable surfaces, out of the reach of pets and children, and away from flammable objects such as curtains, furniture, and bedding.

- Don’t move candles once they’re lit.

- Avoid burning multiple candles close together, as this could cause the flame to flare.

- Burn candles in well-ventilated rooms, away from drafts and air currents to prevent uneven burning or excessive dripping.

- Always use heat-resistant holders for scented candles, as they liquefy when heated to release fragrance.

- Ensure your home has working smoke alarms and test them monthly to give you crucial time to escape in case of fire.

- Make sure everyone in your home knows the fire escape plan and practices it regularly.

For additional candle safety advice, visit www.fireservice.co.uk/safety/candles, and for more fire safety information go to https://firekills.campaign.gov.uk.

Stay safe this winter by following these tips and reducing the risk of candle-related fires in your home.