Book now for Nuneaton’s free ‘Together with Autism’ Conference!

Find out what's in store at Nuneaton's 'Together with Autism Conference and how to register for your free ticket

Residents across Coventry and Warwickshire with an interest in autism and support available for autistic people, their families and carers are invited to book their free place for the next ‘Together with Autism’ conference taking place in Nuneaton this November.

Whether you are an autistic individual, a family member, a professional, or simply interested in finding out more about autism, this free event offers a unique opportunity to connect with others and will be packed with valuable resources, expert insights, and topical workshops.

Taking place on Saturday 9 November 2024, 9.45am to 4.30pm, at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (Hinckley Road campus) in Nuneaton, the event will include:

Keynote Speakers : Hear from inspiring voices, including autistic speakers who will share their personal experiences and insights.

Pre-bookable Workshops : Learn practical strategies in areas such as: Navigating the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) system Sensory support Making reasonable adjustments for autistic adults Autism and co-occurring conditions and strategies to support

Local Support Services : Discover local services, meet community groups, and access information on available support.

The event is the second of three in-person conferences this year organised by local provider, Act for Autism, in partnership with Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System aimed at supporting the autistic community through information sharing and networking opportunities.

Each event has been designed to be easily accessible for all, with features such as a quiet room available throughout the day for anyone who needs it. The first of these events, which took place on 14 September 2024 at Meadow Park School in Coventry, welcomed around 180 people who visited throughout the day to take part in engaging workshops, hear inspiring speakers and meet others.

Attendees of the recent event in Coventry and similar ‘Together with Autism’ conferences held in the local area last year, shared the following feedback:

“Hearing the voices of autistic people themselves was invaluable. There’s so much more to learn beyond textbooks!” “I found the whole conference very accessible, friendly, easy to find information and very informative.” “It was excellent, very welcoming and educational.” “It was a great day and was buzzing with positive energy from start to finish. Very well organized.” “Incredibly informative and inspiring. An enlightening day.” “So many inspiring speakers—wonderful and uplifting!”

Dr Angela Brady, Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “We are pleased to see the Together with Autism conferences return in 2024. These events are an important part of our work with partners, through the Joint All-Age Autism Strategy, to offer vital support and resources to autistic individuals and their families. We hope that by bringing people together and facilitating the sharing of experiences and knowledge that people will leave feeling empowered and with a better understanding of the support available to them.”

Anyone living in Coventry and Warwickshire who is interested in this event is welcome to attend for as much of the day as they wish to. Places are limited so please book your free ticket in advance by visiting www.happyhealthylives.uk/neurodiversitynews, where more information will also be available in the coming weeks.

A third conference on Saturday 7 December 2024 at North Leamington School will complete the series of events for 2024. Booking information for this event will be shared six weeks before. For any queries about any of the events, please contact info@ActforAutism.co.uk.

The events support the delivery of the Coventry and Warwickshire All-Age Autism Strategy which is a joint strategy between Coventry City Council, Warwickshire County Council and NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board. Find out more about this work here.