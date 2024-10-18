MAS Precision Engineering Ltd – Engineering Future Growth with the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme

MAS Precision Engineering Ltd engaged with the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme looking to grow their business and explore support options that can help them with recruitment & skills gaps.

Renowned for its precision machining excellence, MAS Precision Engineering Ltd engaged with the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme looking to grow their business and explore support options that can assist them with recruitment and skills gaps. The programme is delivered by Oxford Innovation Advice on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils.

This case study highlights their journey towards growth with effective business support.

MAS Precision Engineering Ltd, based in Atherstone, Warwickshire, specializes in manufacturing high-precision parts using advanced computer-controlled sliding head, fixed head, and multispindle lathes, alongside vertical machining centres. Established and jointly run by brothers Martin and Steven Smith, the company has recently promoted Martin's son, Ben Smith, as the Engineering Manager. Operating from a 13,000 square foot unit, MAS Precision Engineering serves the automotive, motorsport, medical, electrical, hydraulics, and renewable energy sectors. The company's turnover for 2024 is projected at over £1.3 million, reflecting steady growth since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite their success, MAS Precision Engineering face several barriers to further growth:

Skills Shortages: Despite having trained and upskilled staff, the company struggles with recruiting skilled staff. Having recently lost two team members, MAS Precision Engineering are finding it challenging to compete with other SMEs and larger companies like Rolls Royce in a competitive market.

Compliance with the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) for exporting parts and the associated increase in steel prices pose additional challenges.

Compliance with the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) for exporting parts and the associated increase in steel prices pose additional challenges. CNC Machine Acquisition: While they have funds to purchase a new CNC machine, the lack of skilled staff to operate them remains a hurdle.

The Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme provided MAS Precision Engineering with essential support to navigate these challenges. The programme offered advice on future growth and succession planning. The programme also facilitated referrals for the Decarbonisation Programme to address emissions issues, connected the company with recruitment resources, and supported their CNC machine acquisition plans with a referral to Warwickshire County Council.

Although it is too early to comment on outcomes related to greenhouse emissions and turnover increases, the support has set the groundwork for significant progress. The company is poised to grow its business in different sectors and implement a robust succession plan for Ben Smith to take over.

In the future, MAS Precision Engineering aims to continue growing its business across various sectors, ensuring a stable and robust infrastructure for future expansion and leadership transition.

Martin Smith, Managing Director, said of the programme: "The support from Michelle Connor has been positive and allowed us to be 'Ahead of the Game'. The Digital Workshop was very informative and gave us insights into lean manufacturing."

Michelle Connor, Manufacturing Growth Manager for the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme said, “We engaged with Martin to support with skills gaps and recruitment, they need to focus on the infrastructure of the business to ensure that this is robust and fit for future work for Ben to take on once he becomes the MD.”

MAS Precision Engineering Ltd exemplifies how targeted business support and strategic guidance can lay groundwork and prepare forward thinking manufacturing businesses for future growth. They have made significant strides towards their objectives, setting a benchmark for other ambitious SMEs in the region.

The Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (via North Warwickshire Borough Council) and Warwickshire County Council.

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are proud to work in partnership to deliver the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme to support Warwickshire’s manufacturing SME’s.

“The tailored support provided to MAS Precision Engineering has given them the knowledge and tools to grow their business and support skill development for new and existing staff, helping them to future proof the company.”

Leader of North Warwickshire Borough Council, Cllr David Wright said; “ We’re delighted that Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme, part funded by UK shared Prosperity Fund via North Warwickshire Borough Council, has been so instrumental in the support and success of a North Warwickshire based family business. We’re looking forward to seeing more forward-thinking North Warwickshire businesses take the next step in their growth and we’re confident we will see similar levels of success to those that come through the Programme.”

For more information:

For details about the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme, visit: Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme

For more information on MAS Precision Engineering Ltd, visit: www.masprecision.co.uk