Warwickshire start-up set for a galloping success with business support.

A Warwickshire business that offers physiotherapy to horses is breaking into a gallop for further growth after receiving free business support from Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.

EquiBetter Ltd was established in 2023 by Gemma Howell, who decided to follow her dream of working with horses in her late 20s after working in a range of industries – from hospitality to investment banking.

That meant going back into education to become a Chartered Physiotherapist – for humans – before furthering her knowledge with a Master’s Degree in Veterinary Physiotherapy at Hartpury University after working in the NHS and private sector as a physiotherapist.

It was a journey that took more than ten years and saw the creation of EquiBetter which has now taken a site in Ashorne where it offers a whole range of care for horses including consultations through to ‘inpatient’ care where horses can stay in one of 14 stables.

EquiBetter also offers a small number of livery services, where horses not in need of medical care can stay for a fixed fee.

The business has now taken on its first members of staff and has plans for growth after investing in the property and in new equipment – such as a Winback TECAR technology, which optimises tissue healing and pain management, to integrate with treatments and rehabilitation – that means Equibetter can offer even more services to both equine and human patients.

EquiBetter has received help from the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, through the Start-up programme which offers one to one bespoke business advice and also online and face-to-face workshops that is part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Warwickshire County Council and the five District and Borough Councils in the region.

It also resulted in a £10,000 Government-backed loan and grant funding through Stratford-on-Avon District Council that helped the company make the investments needed.

Equibetter have taken the additional opportunity to partner with the local College, Moreton Morrell, to offer student placements for those studying Equine Management and Veterinary Physiotherapy. The business is currently supporting their first student on placement and in their studies. The business has been purposely set up to create an environment conducive to teaching and learning. They intend to support many more students in the future. Since July 2024, Equibetter have been able to create part-time roles for yard staff, recruiting four members of staff to join the Equibetter team.

Gemma said: “I always knew I wanted to work with horses, when an opportunity arose after the birth of my son, I gave it my all and followed the path to where I am today.

“It’s been a long road but I am really pleased with where we are now and the services we offer.

“We’re already attracting lots of clients – the livery service is proving to be very popular. We provide regular physiotherapy services for our equine inpatients and outpatients. We also have a human clinic on site, which enables us to work riders and people in the local area to help them recover from musculoskeletal injuries.

“The support from the Chamber has been invaluable. Sarah Humphreys was assigned to me as a mentor and she was a huge help and was someone in my corner telling me I could do it, which is what I needed to hear.

“Just having someone who will be honest with you but also encourage you is really helpful.

“I also completed social media and marketing workshops which have been beneficial too. When you are in the position of starting a business, the more help and information you can get, the better.

“And, of course, having help in accessing funding was massive. It was at a point where I needed to be able to invest in the property and equipment so that has made a huge difference to where we are today.”

Sarah Humphreys, Business Support Manager at the Chamber, said: “We are so pleased to see the progress made by Gemma and EquiBetter.

“It is so satisfying to be able to support someone to be able to turn their passion into a business – and a successful one at that!”

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Warwickshire Business Start-Up Programme supports our new local businesses to access dedicated and one-to-one support along with training and access to funding to really help Warwickshire’s new businesses grow and thrive.

“It’s great to see the range of support provided to Equibetter, supporting Gemma to build her business. The tailored support and help to access funding allowed Gemma to invest in the property and equipment and expand her business offering.”

George Cowcher, Deputy Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council and Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, said: "We want to encourage innovation and the businesses of the future. Always good to see local people starting up new businesses providing services required locally. We wish this entrepreneur every success”.The support was delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils. The support is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (Stratford-on-Avon District Council), and Warwickshire County Council.

