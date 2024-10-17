Team Leader - Way Ahead Support Services

Team Leader Vacancy

Full-time post - including evenings, weekends, and sleep-in shifts.

Salary: £26,499 (pro rata FTE of 39 hours per week)

Are you interested in working for a charity that has nearly 60 years of experience supporting people with learning disabilities in the Warwick and Leamington Spa area.

We currently have an exciting opportunity for a Team Leader role and welcome individuals to apply who share a passion for enabling and empowering vulnerable adults to meet their positive outcomes through managing a team that effectively delivers support.

Responsibilities :

Have an overarching responsibility, ensuring all aspects of service are delivered upon, monitored, reviewed, communicated, reported against, and actioned.

Have responsibility for ensuring team members are fully aware and proficient within their roles.

Motivate and support the service delivery team in the provision of a high-quality service meeting the individualised outcomes of the people supported.

Have an expectation that a proportion of the working week could be scheduled into the service delivery to ensure safe delivery of services and enable you to develop and sustain clear and trusting working relationships with the individuals supported ensuring their quality of service with appropriate monitoring and reporting.

Review the service on a day-to-day basis in line with Way Ahead Support Services policy and performance standard and in accordance with the contract specification and conditions.

Promote the work of Way Ahead Support Services and the dignity of Individuals whilst always ensuring a professional image.

Work as part of the team delivering a high standard of support and care to Individuals within the service and ensure the service is managed and support is delivered according to the needs of the individuals.

Participate in a paid managerial on call service.

Requirements:

Experience of working in the Health and Social Care Sector

An Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check is required for this role

Will have or working towards successfully achieving an NVQ 3 or equivalent in Health and Social Care

Will have a driving licence and access to a vehicle for work purposes

The Fluency Duty is outlined in the Code of Practice on the English language requirements for public sector workers. The Fluency Duty for this role is Required. You must be able to speak and provide advice in accurate spoken English to the public

Basic IT skills- Be familiar with Microsoft 365 and have basic IT skills to be able to work on other digital platforms

Excellent organisational skills

Excellent communication skills

Benefits include:

A comprehensive paid Induction

Ongoing training

Paid mileage

Paid sleep ins and managerial on calls

Pension scheme

Work mobile phone

Work laptop

4 week rolling rota (Includes 2 in 4 weekends off)

Long service awards

Employee assistance programme

Please send your CV to Recruitment@wayaheaduk.org