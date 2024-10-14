New Short Film 'Everything' Launches to highlight the power of fostering.

Warwickshire Fostering is proud to announce the release of Everything, a heartfelt short film that shines a light on the life-changing impact of fostering. The film tells the poignant story of foster carer Mike and his family on a journey through time with two of the children they have looked after, who are now adults, illustrating the vital role foster carers play in providing stability and love to children who need it most.

‘Everything’ will be launched at 12:30pm on Thursday 17th October. It is the seventh film produced by a growing partnership of councils and children’s trusts to promote local authority fostering. The ‘Everything’ project is the largest collaboration yet, with participants from Cumbria to Devon and Lancashire to Essex.

Councillor Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, said “The short film ‘Everything’ offers a glimpse into the experiences of children in care and the incredible difference foster carers make every day, highlighting that relationships between carers and children last well into adulthood.

“Fostering is an incredibly rewarding role and we need more people to step forward and become foster carers. ‘Everything’ will help us to reach out to our communities and encourage people to find out more about what is involved.

“We are committed to our child friendly ambitions to help children be happy, healthy, heard, safe and skilled and giving children and young people in Warwickshire the best chance to thrive with local fostering families supports this.”

‘Everything’ follows foster carer Mike and his family on a journey through time with two of the children they have looked after, who are now adults. A surprise 60th birthday party for Mike gives Will and Zara a chance to reflect on how being fostered made a difference to their lives, thanking him for everything.

Thanks to footage shot on a genuine old camcorder, we are taken to the 1990s, to see how Will settles into the family. We also jump back to the 2010s, when a young Zara is being taught to play the guitar by Mike, something that comes full circle when she performs a song at the party. Mike’s son Chris is involved throughout, showing the important role the children of foster carers play.

The concluding message of the film is that what you do with your life could forever change someone else’s – encouraging people to foster in order to make that change.

The film was developed with the input and insight of foster carers and people with care experience, was produced by Reel TwentyFive and project managed by public sector media partner CAN/Rachel Brown. Project Director, Rachel Brown describes the main message of the film: “Many people don’t realise how common it is for relationships made through fostering to last well beyond the ‘official’ caring role. This has a huge impact on the lives of those who have been fostered, giving them stability and security well into adulthood.

“We also wanted to reflect how the children of foster carers make a difference to children when they come into care, helping them to feel part of the family.

“Fostering with your local council or children’s trust means you can better support local children and young people who need a safe and nurturing home where they can grow and thrive.”

Sarah Thomas, chief executive of the Fostering Network says: "The Fostering Network has been proud to support the collaborative film projects since 'Giants' in 2017. It's great to see local authority fostering services pooling resources to produce another amazing film. 'Everything' will help to amplify their message about the chronic shortage of fostering households, encouraging more people to come forward and foster.

One of the main characters in the film, Chris, shows how important other family members are when it comes to fostering. This is something we champion throughout October, which is Children of Foster Carer's Month."

Don’t miss this powerful film! Visit Everything Film – Fostering in Warwickshire to watch from Thursday 17th at 12:30pm. Discover how fostering can change lives and find out how you can get involved in making a difference.

If you are thinking of becoming a foster carer and would like some more information, call 0800 408 1556 or email fosteringenquiries@warwickshire.gov.uk.